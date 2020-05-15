Resident girl group keeping active by coming up with new material

A few months ago, the LaLiPops went to a friend’s home studio and recorded their first CD, “Sincerely Yours, The LaLiPops.”
The group, made up of three female resident vocalists; B.J. Odendahl, of the Village of Glenbrook; Melody Gardner, of the Village of Charlotte; and Donna Francis, also of the Village of Charlotte, was formed just over two years ago when the three women realized their great vocal harmony.
They started off as an Andrews Sisters-style group, singing mostly music from the ’40s and ’50s, but they have since expanded to the ’60s and ’70s, adding groups like ABBA to their repertoire.
Their CD includes songs like “In the Mood,” “Sugartime,” “Mr. Sandman,” “Lollipop” and “Oh, Johnny, Oh Johnny, Oh!”
“They came out great,” Francis said. “(Our friend) was telling us he didn’t have to do a whole lot of tweaking because our harmonies were so good. We figured this would be a way to get our voice out there during this time.”
The LaLiPops performed about 16 shows in February and planned on bringing the CDs to their gigs for people to purchase with donations, but now that everything has closed down, they are passing them out, delivering and mailing them.
In March and April, the group met once a week via Zoom and recorded their voices with Audacity, but by May they decided to meet in Gardner’s lanai, standing a safe distance apart from each other.
“It was really nice,” Odendahl said. “You realize how important it is to be together.”
The group has been working on new songs like “I Have a Dream,” “Popsicles and Icicles,” “The Locomotion,” “Johnny Angel” and more.
“I think we’re shooting to have all of these new songs ready for the first time we get together,” Francis said.
When clubs can start meeting at recreation centers again, the group will have open rehearsals from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at Captiva Recreation Center.
“We’ll keep people tuned in to when the first one will be,” Gardner said.
The group is currently available for November and December bookings, as well as bookings in 2021.
To learn about booking and stay up to date on the LaLiPops, email thelalipops@gmail.com and request to sign up for the group’s newsletter.
“I think The Villages is anxious to get back out and be entertained again,” Gardner said.
“We’ll be ready when they are,” Odendahl added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.