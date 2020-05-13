Procession honors longtime Division 1 Softball coach, manager

Bud Shelley spent decades constructing softball lineups — as a player and coach for most of his life, it was basically second nature. But the longest lineup he ever put together was one he never knew he was writing.
Shelley passed away on
May 5 at the age of 77. On Saturday, a procession of dozens of cars, filled with friends, teammates and other players from Division 1 Softball, filed past his home in the Village of Chatham to pay tribute to Bud and offer condolences to his family.
“He meant probably more than almost anyone to Division 1 Softball,” said Dave Norval, who knew Shelley for 25 years, having played in a softball league with him in Long Island. “He had so much knowledge of the game, he made other managers better because they had to be better to compete.”
Shelley was a member of Division 1 for more than 40 seasons, both as a player and manager. During that time, his contributions to the league were immeasurable.
“He’s a figurehead for the league, always has been as long as I’ve been here,” said former teammate Steve Wilson. “He’s been around forever. Everybody knows his ability, whether he was a player or a manager or an umpire. He did everything.”
“The biggest part was he not only played softball but he also managed and he also talked to a lot of people that were there and gave a lot of insight,” President Doug Goslee said. “Even later on when he couldn’t play, he still wanted to be involved and be there.”
After retiring from the game, Shelley was never far from the diamonds. He spent many a Wednesday or Friday, sitting in the stands, taking in a game and quietly — or, sometimes, not so quietly — coaching from the bleachers.
“Anyone affiliated with Division 1 softball for any period of time will remember Bud as one of the most ardent supporters of the game of softball,” Goslee said. “And, more importantly, he was a huge supporter of those who played and those who came to watch others play.”
As fierce of a competitor as he was, though, Shelley’s most lasting reputation is as an even fiercer friend.
“Of all the managers I ever played for, I enjoyed playing for him the most,” Norval said. “He was a tough guy, great competitor. But off the diamond, he was one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet.”
Bud Shelley is survived by his wife, Grace, and five children, Daniel, Maureen, Eugene, Timmy and Karen, as well as 10 grandchildren.
