At a young age, Linda True Stromski was given a choice of musical instruments.
She went with the flute. It has been a decision that has informed her life to this day.
“The sound is just beautiful,” said Stromski, of the Village of Springdale. “It’s a very angelic sound. You can create so many feelings. You can play loud and harsh, or soft and mournful.”
Since moving to the area about two years ago, she and her husband, Ed, have been able to play music together in a few groups.
“That’s the best,” Ed said. “That was our dream when we came down to The Villages.”
They both sing in Bach with a Beat. On occasion, Stromski has brought out her flute to play a song or two. Ed played the trombone during the group’s recent Christmas concert.
The two could be found in the pit orchestra for The Villages Musical Theater’s production of “The Producers” back in March.
“It’s loads of fun,” Stromski said. “It ends up every time you play, you know most of the people (in the group). It’s seeing your old friends.”
It was through playing in a pit orchestra for a local theater production of “Annie” that Stromski met her husband.
“It was perfect timing for us,” Stromski said.
On her own, Stromski has played with The Villages Flute Choir and the Celtic Village Show Band, and she has done other guest solo performances.
Stromski’s musical origins blossomed thanks to her parents. When Stromski was 10, her mother told her she was going to take music lessons, and she could pick the instrument.
Stromski remembers her mother taking her to see the Boston Symphony perform, and to get inspiration for what the flute could do. In high school, Stromski joined the band, which she found challenging.
“That makes it fun to practice for something,” Stromski said. “When you start playing with groups, you add to a bigger sound.”
In college, Stromski originally majored in art, but she found herself gravitating back to music.
“Art is a lonely career, I think,” she said. “With music, you got to be with people.”
In 1983, she started the Nashua Flute Choir in New Hampshire. While a couple of members arranged some pieces for the flute choir, Stromski discovered a dearth of music written for flute choirs.
She ended up meeting someone who suggested the idea of publishing out-of-print flute duets.
In the 25 years Stromski ran Falls House Press, it published some 600 pieces.
“It’s a fun little career to have, to bring all that music to the world that nobody would have had,” she said.
Many composers sent recordings for Stromski to consider. Sometimes she took a perspective piece to the flute choir or her pianist friend and try out.
“If the poor pianist was going oom-pah-pah, that isn’t good music,” Stromski said. “The pianist would be bored to death. If you have flute and piano, it should be an equal duet.”
As for the flute choir, it started out with six people, and some 25 years later, it has grown to 25 members and is now called the New England Flute Orchestra.
“It’s nice seeing your music groups grow and do well,” Stromski said.
In addition to her playing the flute, Stromski has added her voice to different choruses.
“I’m more of a flutist than a singer,” Stromski said. “When you’re playing the flute, it is an extension of your voice. You are kind of using your breath, trying to make a good sound. You kind of do that with singing. They sort of go back and forth in helping each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.