Passion for collecting cars spans four decades

Residents in the Village of Fenney quickly noticed that every few days, Albert Forster pulled a different car in the driveway.
He was the star of his own mobile car show.
Eventually, they learned that Forster has a dozen different rides in a nearby storage facility.
Ask which car is his favorite, and Forster’s response never changes.
“That’s like asking me which one of my kids I like best. My favorite is whatever I am driving at the time,” he said.
From the oldest, a 1959 Ford Thunderbird, to the youngest, a 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham, each classic has an impeccable paint job and immaculate interior.
And each car has a story, Forster said.
But don’t think the book ends in that particular storage unit.
“I still have eight more cars back home,” he said of Buffalo, New York. “They just aren’t here yet.”
As a child, Forster was surrounded by three generations of mechanics, even a great-grandfather who was a highly skilled automobile interior craftsman.
Automobiles are part of this guy’s DNA.
Fresh out of high school, “I started out cleaning the bathrooms at a car dealer,” Forster said. “Then I ended up
selling cars.”
When a buddy needed a partner in his car lot, Forster became that co-owner.
“I was buying older cars,” he said. “But I also bought dependable cars for people who needed something $5,000 and under.”
Eventually, Forster’s sales and management experience led him to the “heavy truck business.”
To make time to pamper his beloved cars, he had to get creative.
For example, taking his youngest daughter, Kaitlyn, to school was a perfect opportunity to drive a different car.
“Everybody knew who my dad was,” Kaitlyn said.
Of all the cars, Kaitlyn most remembers riding in the one her father has held on to for 32 years — the dark green 1965 Mustang.
“He really seems to like cars from the ’60s and ’70s,” she said.
From a quick scan of his collection, it’s obvious that Albert also appreciates makes and models from the ’80s and ’90s.
Overall, “I like having vehicles that are different from everybody else’s,” he said.
When Kaitlyn was old enough to drive, she was excited to drive dad’s trophy cars, especially that particular Mustang.
Her happiness faded fast, though. Making a turn required a rather frantic wrestling match with the steering wheel. Of all the vehicles her husband has brought home, Albert’s wife, Janice, said her favorite is the 1974 Cadillac Eldorado.
“It’s such a beautiful car,” Janice said. “It is a beautiful royal blue with white interior.”
In 44 years of marriage, Albert has never left extra space in a garage or driveway.
“He entertains the neighborhood, driving all of his different cars,” Janice said with a laugh. “I always know where he is, and I tease him about it. I call all these cars his girlfriends.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.