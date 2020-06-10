Paddlers keeping up conditioning routines

Today

Sunny skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 92F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 89F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.