Paddlers keeping up conditioning routines

Memorial Day weekend, members of the Leatherneck Warriors dragon boat team assembled to support a cause it’s supported for nearly a decade — Mission 22’s pushup challenge, meant to symbolize and raise awareness of the average number of United States military veterans who take their own lives every day. “It’s Memorial Day and there will be no parades, no barbecues, no memorial services at memorial sites. On top of that we have the isolation. It makes that dark place even darker,” said Warriors captain Bob Kane. “The bottom line is this, they must know that we have their back.” For the same reason there were no parades or barbecues — the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — the Warriors had to gather virtually to participate in the tribute, which consisted of doing 22 pushups, using the videoconference platform Zoom. The pushup challenge isn’t the only thing paddlers have had to adapt over the last few months. All sports have been affected by the pandemic but a return to normal
presents a challenge to no sport more than dragon boating.
Social distancing in any sport is difficult but it’s next to impossible in a dragon boat, where 20 people sit side by side, knees to backs, along the length of the watercraft. While there are ways to modify other sports to try and minimize contact and increase separation, there are no viable options in a dragon boat.
“To keep 6-foot social distancing, you can only put five people in the boat, including a steersperson,” said Cheryl Moran, president of The Villages Grand Masters Dragon Boat Club.
Moran and the Grand Masters board of directors, which voted to suspend all club activities, are relying on guidance from both The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, which has closed Lake Sumter to paddling activities, and the United States Dragon Boat Federation.
“Our protocol is always in line with the rec department,” Moran said. “We defer to them and we put out whatever protocol is recommended by leagues and right now the U.S. Dragon Boat Federation has asked us to stay off the water through May.”
As of last week, the USBDF had not endorsed a return to regular practice and competition.
Teams from The Villages have missed several events that were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Dragon Sisters alone lost six scheduled races from the end of March through the first week of June.
One of the most significant hits to the slate was the cancellation of the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival in Vancouver, which was to be the first international appearance for Sparta 70, the first dragon boat team in the United States consisting entirely of paddlers aged 70 and older.
“I obviously was very disappointed that it all got canceled, but we had to have perspective and recognize that everyone’s safety was at stake,” said team captain Dottie Baker. “Missing our races is so not important when people are dying and losing their livelihoods.”
Still, the lack of competition and inability to practice on the water hasn’t left The Villages paddlers idle. As so many have done in this period of social isolation, the boaters have turned to the internet to adapt to the times.
“We keep in touch through weekly Zoom calls during which we can check in with everybody to make sure we are all well, see if anyone needs anything,” said Dragon Sisters captain Sandra Skopaz, “We do a lot of supply sharing.”
Some of the Dragon Sisters even made masks, enough to supply all of their teammates and their families.
The Leatherneck Warriors have used TeamSnap, a team communication platform, and Strava, a GPS-based app that tracks walking, running and cycling distances, to keep in touch and track each other’s workouts.
“We are all on the program and we can monitor what other members are progressing,” said Kane, who also serves as captain for Sparta 70. “This should motivate members to actually see what other teammates are doing.”
The team also has posted a series of workout videos on their team website, designed for paddlers to follow along in real time. They range from the warmup routine the team does before entering the boat to workouts that target specific muscle groups.
Barb Paluszek, who records the videos on her lanai in the Village of Pine Hills, said the need to supplement the team’s training regimen was an immediate concern when the social distancing measures took effect.
“Once we realized the potential duration of the time off the boat, the coaching team — Kane, Anne Simonsen, Cindy Greenburg and I — was concerned about the loss of conditioning,” she said. “We thought the videos would allow the team members to work out at home to keep up some level of their conditioning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.