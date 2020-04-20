O’Dell has fond memories of U.S. Coast Guard

By Frank Ross
Daily Sun Staff Writer
In 1954, Erwin O’Dell graduated from high school and joined the U.S. Coast Guard. He recalls his time at sea with very fond memories. During his four year hitch, he was assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw that manned one of five positions along the east coast of the United States.
“I did a year and a half aboard that ship and they forced me off of it, I didn’t want to leave,” O’Dell said. “I enjoyed every minute of it, even my time in boot training.”
One of the more challenging aspects of that duty was the volatile nature of the Atlantic Ocean and huge waves that battered them with regularity.
“We went through one hurricane, straight out in the ocean,” he said. “I was in damage control and I opened the hatch and looked out. One minute you were looking up at 40 feet of water and the next you were looking down at this big valley between that and the next wave.”
Another job O’Dell fell into was boxing shipments for the Distant Early Warning Line. The line was a chain of radar installations that were a critical part of American’s defense system during the Cold War with the Soviet Union. It was to provide an advanced warning when any aircraft or missile entered Canadian airspace.
The line stretched from the Aleutian Islands to Alaska, spanned northern Canada the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Iceland.
“We filled boxes with everything imaginable from necessities to shotguns to golf clubs and balls,” he recalled. “I don’t know what they were going to do with those things up there but I checked it out and that kind of tickled me.”
After four years, when it came time to end his enlistment as a second class petty officer, O’Dell wasn’t sure he wanted to leave because he was at the top of a list of candidates for officer’s training school but he decided to get out and do something on his own.
He attended Brooklyn Poly Tech studying chemical engineering. He played baseball that summer with a Class A team on Staten Island, New York. He was a catcher with a back problem until he met a young chiropractor who was the pitcher for his team.
O’Dell said he considered that when it was snowing and miserable outside his new found friend treated his patients in a warm, heated office and in the heat of summer he worked in air conditioning and that appealed to him.
He changed his course of studies and spent the next 50 years as a chiropractor treating patients and enjoying life.
O’Dell lives in the Village Rio Grande and loves to play golf. At 84, he routinely shoots below his age.
“It depends on what day it is,” he said. “I’ll go out one day and shoot a 77, then the a few days later I shot an 87 and couldn’t do anything right. It’s a game that penalizes you when you’re not thinking right.”
With the recent social distancing rules, O’Dell has decided to stay home and avoid the possibility of being exposed to the virus.
He spends his days watching the news and hoping for the best.
“I’m looking forward to this thing being over,” he said. “I’ve got a granddaughter whose getting married in the fall and I’ve been asked to walk her down the aisle and I intend on doing it.”
