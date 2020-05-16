Nightly serenades strike chord with residents in villager’s neighborhood

Each night at sunset, residents who live within earshot of Alan Westerback’s house can hear him play his trumpet.
Westerback plays taps every evening as a way to usher in the night and prepare for the next day.
Westerback belongs to an organization called Bugles Across America, a group of more than 4,000 buglers throughout the country.
The organization’s purpose is to provide a bugler to play taps at military funerals that otherwise wouldn’t have the service.
“It’s not enough to have the song played on a CD or through a speaker,” he said. “I like knowing I can provide that bit of honor to veterans.”
In addition to being played at military funerals, taps is also often used by branches of the military to signify “lights out.” It was composed in 1862 by Brig. Gen. Daniel Butterfield, a Civil War general for the Union Army.
“I’ve been playing since I was about 10,” Westerback said. “I play the trumpet and the flugelhorn.”
Westerback began playing his trumpet outside each night a few weeks ago in his back yard.
“I just thought it was something we should do,” he said. “It makes the neighbors who can hear it happy.”
The song also acts as a tribute to health care workers who are keeping others healthy and safe. Each day Westerback checks what time the sun sets to prepare for his nightly performance.
He spends a few minuets warming up before playing, and everyone in the neighborhood pauses to listen.
Sometimes you can hear faint claps when he’s done, and those who watch place their hand over their heart throughout the song.
On May 4, a Village of La Belle neighborhood group of more than 40 golf carts met at the Atlas Dog Park near Westerback’s home. The group held a golf cart parade that ended at the park and listened to the nightly serenade.
Cheryl Antico and Katie Hiland, organizers of the parade, said they wanted to gather people together to listen.
“We love that we can hear Alan play every night,” Antico said. “He doesn’t make a big fuss about it, but it really puts people in good spirits.”
Westerback’s wife, Anita, jokingly calls him “Mr. Celebrity” due to the amount of people who have come to look forward to his evening routine.
His song comes to a close just as the sun disappears from the horizon, ushering in the night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.