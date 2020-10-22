Neighbors Donate In Big Way to Share The blessing

Neighbors from the Village of Pine Hills gave back to their community on Oct. 4 with a driveway concert and funds and clothing collection for Share The Blessing, a program that gives back to Fruitland Park Elementary School.
The Villages of Pine Hills and Pine Ridge have supported Share The Blessing for a few years and wanted to hold a fundraiser for the program.
A small neighborhood on Fink Street in Pine Hills has 23 homes, and everyone around gathered in driveways or on their porches to listen to a performance by local entertainer Mark Steven Schmidt.
Schmidt volunteered his talents for the evening so people could focus on giving back to the school.
According to Jo Hudak the concert and collection event was a success.
“We all had a lot of fun and managed to collect quite a few items for the students,” she said. “I’m so happy with how things turned out.”
The group collected polo shirts, shorts, more than 30 belts, hundreds of lanyards for facemasks, hundreds of earbuds and more than 50 pairs of shoes.
Diane Blozis, who is a guidance counselor at Fruitland Park Elementary School, and Sheila Delgrato, who is the school’s resource coordinator, both attended the concert and collection event.
Sindy Strawn Mason delivered all of the items to the school on Oct. 7, and she said getting to drop everything off was a special moment.
“It’s clear that we have a group of people who love helping and supporting others,” she said. “It was a small event, but that didn’t stop people from showing up in a big way.”
