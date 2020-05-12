Neighbor grew up learning how to help others

Like many bakers, when the bananas turn brown on her countertop, Pat Phillips turns them into banana bread.
But she would never dream of eating the whole batch herself. She’s the neighbor who is compelled to share with others.
She also is the neighbor who picks up groceries for those who could use the help, adds an extra portion or two to her own meals to deliver to those who she thinks could use it, and finds out when others are in need and figures out a way to pitch in.
Even when she finds out others are doing a good deed, she likes to pitch in however she can, such as offering material and elastic to her neighbor who has been making a large number of masks for people.
While Phillips and her husband, Vern, have been mostly sheltering at home, she still gets out for brief visits just to drop things off.
“I’ll go to Publix and buy a bunch of flowers and mix my own arrangement and give them to (my neighbor),” she said. “I have enough greens out back, so I buy a few flowers and make her an arrangement.”
If the Village of Largo resident catches a whiff of someone who might appreciate a home-cooked meal, such as someone who lives alone, she doesn’t think twice about walking down a plate.
As one of eight kids, including four younger brothers, she’s used to people leaning on her.
“I really think I may have learned it in a very subtle way because we were pretty poor, and lots of people gave us clothes, food, etc., as I grew up,” she said. “We just never realized we were kind of poor because we had good parents who taught us to always look out for one another. We still do as much as we can at this age.”
In what is possibly a perfect fit, Phillips is a member of Acknowledging Acts of Kindness Club, a group that believes in recognizing kindness by distributing cards to those caught in a kind act, such as holding a door open or helping someone carry their groceries.
Cast as Bumbles, Phillips also brings cheer to people as a member of Clown Alley 179.
Phillips’ neighbor Madelyne Raksnis remembers the time her husband returned from the hospital via ambulance, and Phillips was there to greet him. Phillips waited for the couple to get settled before she came back over with dinner and dessert.
Raksnis also recalls Phillips stopping over sometimes after a Clown Alley function, still donning her clown attire and make-up, to cheer up her husband.
Since Raksnis’s husband’s passing in 2013, Phillips still stops over, delivering meals, to make sure Raksnis keeps up with her diet.
“She just seems to be everywhere, doing for everyone,” Raksnis said. “We refer to her as the Energizer Bunny. She’s a very kindhearted person.”
Phillips said she’s the lucky one.
“I’ve been on the other end,” she said. “We’ve had neighbors help us a lot. This is a great neighborhood.”
Besides sometimes baking oatmeal cookies for neighbor Lynne Stires, Phillips is always “there” with a good word and a happy face, willing to lend a helping hand.
“She always pops in to make sure everything’s OK and make sure everybody’s fine,” Stires said. “Everybody loves Pat Phillips.”
