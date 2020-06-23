Natural Health group now meeting on squares

With slow movements and colorful dress, Villagers took their health into their own hands with tai chi practice on the square.
For about a week, a group of Villagers have been meeting outdoors at different town squares to practice what they call their “healthy lifestyle.” The daily tai chi training took place in Spanish Springs on Friday.
Tai chi is a gentle exercise that uses the body and the mind, according to the Mayo Clinic. Its low-impact nature makes the exercise suitable for older adults while being both stimulating and relaxing.
Friday’s balmy morning air didn’t discourage participants, who usually meet at 6:30 a.m.
“It’s wonderful for energy and vitality,” said Linda Pistoll, of the Village of Birdgeport at Mission Hills.
Pistoll said practices can sometimes get too hot after a while, especially since most meetings last two hours, but she enjoys the invigoration that comes with tai chi.
“I need something to do for my health,” she said, “and this was just wonderful.”
Most of those who meet on the squares were originally in one of the tai chi clubs, but they began meeting on their own when social distancing became the norm.
Bob Trask, of the Village of Caroline, said he started these meetings with one of his club members, Lily Brown, who now serves as the tai chi instructor for the small group.
“She has been into natural health for all her life,” Trask said. “She decided to work with a few people on natural health, which includes heart therapy, developing medical energy and energy that promotes immunity for various viruses.”
The concentration is on developing overall health and the circulation of the blood, Trask said.
“The better the circulation, the better it is for your heart, liver and all your internal organs,” he said. “It’s something you can do even if you have certain physical impairments.”
The group, which calls itself Natural Health, began training with virtual meetings on April 1 through FaceTime. They didn’t get together until the end of May and only recently began practicing on different squares.
The next meetings will most likely take place at 6:30 a.m. in Lake Sumter Landing, weather permitting, Trask said.
“I’ve been taking this for over two months,” he said. “Physically, I feel a lot better. I feel like I can do more, and it’s given me an overall increase in my energy level.”
For more information or to confirm their meeting time and location, contact Trask at 352-450-3111.
