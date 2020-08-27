Musician waits out virus, keeps busy playing new bass

Garry Long grew up in a house filled with music.
“Both of my parents really loved music,” said Long, of the Village of Duval. “The radio was on all the time.”
Long and his five siblings each played instruments. Long played the drums and guitar, and when he joined a band that needed a bass player when he was 20, bass guitar became his main musical venture.
Long moved to The Villages from Canada and started out playing with The Beatlemaniacs because he had a Hofner bass, which is what Paul McCartney played.
From there, he was in a band called Vinyl Recall, and a few years later, he and a few other members from Vinyl Recall started The Core, which Long has been playing in ever since.
“We play a little bit of everything,” Long said. “We try different songs and if the crowd likes it, we include it into our set list.”
The Core plays a lot of country, rock ’n’ roll and doo-wop. The main goal is to play songs people can dance to.
The group plays at both of The Villages’ City Fire locations, as well as at private parties and for different clubs in The Villages.
“Right now we’re just kind of in hibernation waiting for this virus to get done,” Long said.
The band is still getting together to practice while they wait, and Long even got a new bass — an ESP fanned fret bass that just came out a few months ago. The lower B string is lengthened, which Long said produces a sound more like an upright bass.
“It’s a little different to get used to playing, but the sound that you get is just remarkable,” Long said.
The Core can’t wait to play gigs with the new bass, Long added.
“I love all kinds of music,” Long said. “I like older music, something with a good solid beat that you can dance to. I enjoy the camaraderie with the five people in the band. I’ve been playing with some of them for eight or nine years.”
Senior writer Kristen Fiore can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
