Kenny Alhona enjoys bluegrass music because it’s a people’s music.
“It’s one of the few types of music (performances) that you can go to, listen to and when the artist is done performing, you get a chance to talk to them,” said Alhona, of the Village of Piedmont. “Some of them will even join you in a jam. There’s not many genres of music where the artists themselves are that accessible.”
Alhona’s own bluegrass group, the Bluegrass Performance group, meets weekly at SeaBreeze Recreation Center when recreation centers are open. The group is like the genre: for the people.
The group has a host band, and people who come to meetings have the opportunity to get up and perform with the host band.
“The person who wants to sing comes up, tells us what the song is, what chord they want to do it in and then we just play the song and let them perform,” Alhona said.
In the winter, the group’s performances attract hundreds of people, Alhona said. They cover songs from artists such as Lester Flatt, Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, Jimmy Martin and more.
“I love the old traditional artists,” Alhona said.
Alhona started playing the guitar as a teenager for something to do, but he was never heavily into it until he moved to The Villages. His job at a sheriff’s office in Virginia was too demanding to allow for much time to dedicate
to music.
Alhona moved to The Villages in 2003, and by 2004 he had started the Bluegrass Performance group.
“When I got here, there wasn’t any bluegrass music,” he said. “I wanted to have some people to play music with.”
And he got it. When it’s in session, the club is open to anyone who wants to jam. Guitar, banjo, bass, fiddle, mandolin and dobro musicians also are welcome.
In the meantime, Alhona has been practicing a lot on
his own.
“I have a computer program that brings up the songs so I can play along,” he said.
