Military veterans take on clowning after retirement

After spending more than 20 years in the military, Marjean and John Goulet have been clowning around in their retirement years.
Marjean, known as Scrappy, joined Clown Alley 179 about eight years ago, while John, who goes by Kappy, became a member about a year ago.
“We’re so natural,” said John, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “We feed off each other. I’ll see what she’s done with someone, and I’ll come in and take over. She does the same for me. She’ll come in and say, ‘Oh, you’re being silly.’”
Marjean served as a chief warrant officer in the Army and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 and 2010; John was a colonel in the Army, flying medivac helicopters and driving bulldozers.
“I was the straight-laced, hard-nosed guy,” John said. “I’m a behind-the-scenes guy. Once I put on the wig and nose, I’m like a whole different person.”
Both have enjoyed having a positive emotional impact on their audiences.
At an event for Kids Beating Cancer, Marjean helped a boy with a spinning plate trick. At the end of the performance, the boy gave her a postcard with several photos of him.
She learned from his mother that he gives one of those each month to someone who made an impact on his life.
“It’s the little things you do for people,” Marjean said.
“It’s a different way to serve the community,” John said. “I never thought of it that way.”
About eight years ago, the Goulets spotted members of Clown Alley in a parade held at Lake Sumter Landing. Marjean noticed the smiles on people’s faces when they saw the clowns.
“I said, ‘I could do that,’” she said.
During her stint in clown college, she found it difficult to create her character.
“I’m very compulsive,” Marjean said. “I wanted to buy everything and be everything.”
“It got so bad, she had so many wigs, I went to Home Depot (to get materials to make) an eight-headed wig holder,” John said. “Now she’s down to one wig. She figured out less is more.”
Before she graduated, Marjean had to go out to Lake Sumter Landing in costume and entertain the people.
“Of course you’re nervous,” she said. “You want to have fun, but you’re learning your character, what you can do. You’re trying to function out there and have people look at you and want to be entertained.”
It took her about two years to get her costume design to fit her character. She ended up with a spiky wig with red and black hues.
“She’s very lighthearted,” Marjean said of Scrappy. “I like to skip around and just have fun. I’m just kind of like a kid.”
Her main shtick is interacting with people, doing a few silly magic tricks.
John enjoys interacting as well, including handing out paper roses to women in the audience, or if he sees a bunch of “wiseguys,” he can have a little fun with them, being a little on the edge.
If he is at an assisted living facility, he may start dancing with one of the residents.
“I start singing ‘Moon River,’ the ugly version,” John said. “It’s the smiles on their faces.”
John gathered his outfit, which includes a bright green wig, with the help of Marjean and the other clowns. He’s best known for his 2-foot-long shoes that curl up at the toes. Small children like to sit on the toes.
“I use the shoes as an ice breaker,” John said.
After years of taking Marjean to her various gigs, John decided to give clowning a try. He took a weeklong workshop at the American Clown Academy in Forsyth, Georgia, where he learned from some professional clowns from Ringling Bros.
“That made a world of difference,” John said. “(The workshop) was pretty intense. I was lucky. I had some professional clowns that took me under their wing.”
For his final show at the academy, John performed in full costume in front of 500 children in an auditorium.
“I wasn’t nervous with the kids,” John said. “Once I put the wig and nose on, it came so natural.”
Marjean’s clown name, Scrappy, is based on her love of scrapbooking, while John’s name, Kappy, is a riff of his college fraternity and a friend’s name.
