Matching Masks Act as Silver Rockettes Uniform

The Silver Rockettes dance group has a new addition to its uniform.
While the group has been on hiatus since March, members try to have informal gatherings each week to catch up with one another.
At their last gathering, Aug. 12 at Fenney Grill, the group showed off their new matching masks.
Mary Landholt, of the Village of Pinellas, made matching face masks using black fabric and iron-on patches.
The masks have the Silver Rockettes logo they use and they act as an informal uniform.
“We usually all wear matching costumes when we perform,” said member Nancy Urch. “And we’re not rehearsing or performing but when we get together, it’s fun to feel like we’re a part of our group again.”
Urch said she likes how she feels when the group gets together in their matching masks.
“It’s shows that we’re a team,” she said.
Group leader Georgette Getz said the group always keeps Wednesday open in case they want to meet up.
“We aren’t doing any rehearsals yet,” she said. “But we do meet weekly for golf and lunch.”
Getz, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, said about 14 members met up either at the Fenney Recreation Center pool or played a round of golf before grabbing lunch at Fenney Grill.
“We’ve been a group for around 12 years,” Getz said. “So we aren’t used to being inactive for so long or being apart from one another.”
Getz said the masks are a special occasion mask they only wear when they are all together.
“We wear them for official Silver Rockettes meetings,” she said. “It helps make us feel closer together.”
