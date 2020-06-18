Make summertime a fun and safe time

Fran Dombroski’s grandkids have been splashing in Villages pools since they were toddlers. Swim time’s a little different for the now 8- and 10-year-old during visits from Long Island, New York — no more floaties — but one thing hasn’t changed. “I always have my eyes on them,” Dombroski said. The Village of Liberty Park resident’s daughters grew up with a pool in the backyard, so Dombroski has long understood the need for water safety. Local health officials are encouraging parents and grandparents to protect children from the risks of spending time near bodies of water. Adults juggling work and child supervision at home because of the pandemic should be cautious this time of year, especially in households with young children, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County advises.
“Drowning is the leading cause of death in Florida for children ages 1 to 5,” said Florida Department of Health in Marion County Administrator Mark Lander, in a news release. “The large number of backyard pools in Florida, combined with lakes, springs and the ocean, means that there are ample opportunities for children to fall victim to drowning.”
Five child drowning deaths have been reported in the tri-county area so far this year, three of which occurred in Marion County, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Following safety guidelines can help prevent tragedy, starting with proper supervision if visiting a pool or an area with a pool.
“Always designate a water watcher,” said Megan McCarthy, biological scientist II and public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Sumter County.
Bill Lefferts, of the Village of Liberty Park, said his grandkids, ages 10 and 13, “swim like a fish” now. But he doesn’t get complacent about monitoring them on visits to family pools in The Villages.
Pool owners also can play a role in water safety by installing locks or alarms on doors leading to the pool to ensure children don’t wander.
It’s critical to always know where young children are, and to check the pool first if you’ve lost track of a child in your care, DOH-Marion recommends.
“In the time it can take to answer a phone call or run inside for a towel, a child can drown,” McCarthy said. “Drowning is silent and isn’t like you see in the movies or TV shows.”
Emergency preparedness, including learning CPR and always having a phone nearby to call 911 if needed provides an additional layer of protection, she said.
Residents also can consider enrolling children in swimming lessons.
DOH-Sumter’s Swim Safe Sumter Program provides low-cost swim lessons for children ages 3-12.
Since 2012, 1,783 participants have taken part in the program, McCarthy said.
Lessons are on hold until April 2021 because of the pandemic, but residents can visit sumter.floridahealth.gov for more information on signing up.
Dombroski’s grandchildren learned how to swim at a young age and can now enjoy spending time with their grandma in the water.
“We’re very comfortable with them swimming now, and we’re very happy to be here in The Villages with pools,” she said.
