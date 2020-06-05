Love INC seeking volunteers and sponsors for annual shopping event

Love In the Name of Christ of the Heart of Florida is trying to expand its Clothe-A-Kid program, and it needs the community’s help.
Clothe-A-Kid is part of a larger program and helps families shop for back-to-school clothes. The program is sponsored by Love In the Name of Christ of the Heart of Florida, or Love INC, a nonprofit organization located at 15797 S. U.S. Highway 441 in Summerfield. The program is done in partnership with Kohl’s in The Villages and, participating families will shop there on July 28 and 30.
“We need volunteers to help assist families shopping for back-to-school clothes, but in addition to our volunteers, we also need help from the community to sponsor an individual child or family as costs have increased,” said Dana Parker, executive director of Love INC.
In the past, sponsors would donate any amount up to $70 per child until the goal was reached for the program.
“With the more we raise, the more families we are able to help,” Parker said.
Using about $70 per child, the families and volunteers would shop for clothing and shoes for the upcoming school year.
This year, Love INC is asking sponsors to donate any amount up to $90 to help with the increased cost of clothing. Families will contribute an additional $10, which will give them $100 per child.
“Normally, we fundraise for the events way before now, but due to the pandemic, we are a little behind getting the volunteers and money needed,” Parker said. “We are finding, with the pandemic, that there is a greater need of both families needing help and the need for clothing.”
While the program normally helps more than 100 children each year, the goal this year is to help 125.
“If we manage to raise over our goal, we can expand to helping more families,” Parker said.
The program is only limited by the number of volunteers available to shop with the families as they help track spending and help them to select clothing, she said.
Debbie Elyea, who has participated as a volunteer in the past, is excited for this year.
“It’s definitely worthwhile to be able to get involved in a program like this,” said Elyea, of the Village of Charlotte. “We have had a lot of volunteers involved in the past, but there is always a need for more.”
Last year, Elyea’s role was to help keep children entertained while parents and volunteers did the shopping.
“For me, I was comfortable being around the children and asking them about what they were looking forward to during the school year,” she said. “Other volunteers are more comfortable helping the families with the actual shopping.”
Parker said volunteers love working with families because it helps them become more engaged with the ministry they are providing.
“It is a program both the volunteers and the families look forward to,” Parker said. “We want to be able to meet the needs of the children while showering them with love.”
For more information on how to sponsor an individual or a family, or how to volunteer with the program, log on to LoveINChof.org or call Love INC at 352-245-8774.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.