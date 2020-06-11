Looking for a canoe? Check out a library

Canoes to paddle on Sumter County lakes are available to anyone with a library card. More people have been checking out the county’s fleet of 17 canoes since the Board of County Commissioners changed the location of the canoes almost a year ago. The board moved canoe checkouts from the Administrative Services office to The Villages Public Library at Pinellas Plaza and Panasoffkee Community Library, said Leslie Smith, county administrative services manager. “It’s a wonderful service. We enjoyed it,” said Joe Fiorentino, of the Village of Winifred. “We’ve checked it out several times.” The Pinellas Plaza library branch offers keys, paddles and life vests for 10 canoes: six chained to a rack next to the boat ramp at Lake Okahumpka and four 14-foot crafts at Lake Miona, Smith said. Three of the ones at Lake Okahumpka are 16 feet long for two people, and three are 18 feet long for up to three people.
The Panasoffkee library has keys to seven 14-foot canoes: three kept at Marsh Bend Outlet and four at Shady Brook Greenway Park, she said.
Fiorentino said he particularly likes to paddle along Shady Brook because of the trees on both sides of the waterway and the shade.
“That one is the prettiest of them all,” he said. “Lake Miona is wide-open but a nicer park.”
“Just moving it to the library has increased usage,” Smith said. “It’s easier to check out.”
Residents checked out 214 canoes from the library over the past 12 months compared with 151 checkouts over the previous 12 months, she said.
“Sometimes, we’ve had people in the library waiting and hoping one of the canoes comes back in,” she said.
The libraries are open later and on Saturdays. People also see others walking in or out with paddles and life vests, raising awareness and interest in checking out a canoe.
“It’s checked out just like you would check out a library book,” Smith said. However, people can keep a stack of library books longer than the canoe, which can be checked out for only seven days.
“It’s challenged everyone’s preconceived ideas of what a library is,” she said. “It’s not just a librarian with glasses saying, ‘Shhhh.’”
Library cardholders can leave the paddles at the library when they check out a canoe, but they must take the life vests along with the key to the padlock attaching the chain on the boat rack. Canoes may only be used within the county.
Chris McKinstry, of Wildwood, also checked out a canoe for Lake Miona.
“It’s easy access right there at the water,” he said. “We already went out once. It was great. It was nice and peaceful.”
In addition to gliding along to watch nature, he said, paddling is good exercise.
Checking out the canoes from the library is a cost-effective plan, McKinstry said.
“It’s very convenient,” he said.
Anyone with proof of Florida residency, such as a driver’s license or The Villages identification card, can get a Sumter County library card even if they live in another county, Smith said.
Fiorentino said his only suggestion would be to make the canoe checkouts daily instead of weekly and to offer the service at more libraries.
