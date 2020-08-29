Local entertainers collaborate to write song together

“Together we will change the world,” sang local entertainer Angie Rose, pausing to smile at the camera as Maestro Bill Dohertyworked the keys of his piano to create an uplifting melody.
Angie Rose, worship leader at New Covenant United Methodist Church, and Doherty, music director at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, recently wrote an original song, “Change The World” and released it on YouTube.
The two were talking one day and thought people needed an uplifting song that would inspire them to come together and treat each other with love and respect, Doherty said.
“With all the division going on in the world right now, we felt this internal need to put something positive and uplifting in the world,” Angie Rose said. “This is a song for everyone.”
The morning after the conversation, Doherty checked his email and there was a message from Angie Rose with the lyrics.
Doherty got to work composing the music, and the two tweaked the song until they were happy with it.
“While we were writing the song, we were very intentional about the words we were using,” Angie Rose said. “We wanted to make sure everything we said was a positive force, so every single word was so specially crafted and tweaked with the music.”
Doherty and Angie Rose have worked together before, but this was their first time writing together.
“We went back and forth. I’d come up with a lyric and Bill would run to the piano,” Angie Rose said. “It was just almost like the song was guiding us. There was really an energy between the two of us.”
The two hope to professionally record the song eventually, but they wanted to release it on YouTube right away.
“I hope that it inspires people to be kind and respectful to each other,” Doherty said. “We need to learn how to love each other regardless of religious beliefs or political standing. The world needs a lot of love right now.”
When it came time to make the video, they enlisted drummer Jerry Bruno, bass player John Gaffney and audio engineer Billy Field. The video was recorded in Doherty’s music room.
The song can be viewed on Doherty’s YouTube channel, “Bill Doherty.” “If it uplifts any one person, then we’ve done something good,” Angie
Rose said.
Senior writer Kristen Fiore can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
