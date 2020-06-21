Library busy despite virus interruptions

Summer reading continues, in print and online. The Villages Charter School launched its summer reading program last week, and even though school media centers are not as busy as most summers, educators say they are confident children are continuing habits from spring.
Many are reading e-books from the Sumter County Library System, charter elementary school Principal LeAnne Yerk said. In addition to a few from the school library, many students also like to read for fun. “I like books because they tell us about things that happen,” said Drew Alexander, 8, who is going into third grade at the charter school. She was at the school media center with her sister and a family friend and was looking for an interesting book. “There’s more time to read books than watch TV,” Drew said. When schools statewide closed to in-person classes, students still took reading comprehension tests for the school’s Accelerated Reader program at home while learning online.
In AR, students read books then take an online comprehension quiz and earn points. Students can earn rewards for AR points, which may also improve their grades.
Drew’s mother, Vonette Alexander, said she thinks her daughter has earned four AR points already this summer toward her goal of six points by July 23, which is the end of the school’s summer reading program.
Charter elementary school media specialist Tara Zawacki said the school wasn’t sure what to expect this spring about the number of online AR tests that students took.
“They were very impressive,” she said. “It didn’t drop off like we were afraid it would.”
The school sets goals for AR points for each grade level, second-grade teacher Jennifer Leschak said. For example, incoming kindergartners should get three points, typically six picture books worth half a point each, she said. Fifth- and sixth-graders are expected to earn 10 points.
Elementary chapter books are usually worth one point, Leschak said. The points are based on the book’s content, number of words and complexity of the text and rise with the grade level. All of the books in the school’s library have stickers inside with the grade level, how many AR points the book is worth and the AR quiz number.
The charter school continues to offer AR tests from home just as it did in the fourth quarter, when Leschak said she noticed several students using e-books online from the Sumter County Library System.
The charter school has a partnership with the county library allowing children to check out e-books, and Yerk said students are reading more e-books than in the past.
The county also offers other summer reading incentives for children, including a canvas book bag for registering and for each book read, a ticket entered into a weekly prize drawing sponsored by Friends of The Villages Library.
Other students read books from their home libraries.
Leschak, like many teachers, pass out order forms for students if they choose to purchase books through Scholastic Book Club. She said many charter school families have a good selection of books at home.
And students can come on campus to check out books from the school media center.
Incoming fourth-grader Liam Plunkitt said he likes books about animals, “‘cause they’re real.” He picked out “Orca Calves.”
“We’re reading a lot of animal books,” his father, Matthew Plunkitt, said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.