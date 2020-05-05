Kite-flying club still looking to the clouds

Gerri Jamieson got hooked on kite flying three years ago after she and her grandchildren learned to fly with the Cloud Chasers group.
“I came home and ordered a kite, and I love it,” said Jamieson, of the Village of St. Charles. “It’s addicting, it’s fun and it’s outside.”
The kite-flying club still meets five days a week, but is practicing social-distancing guidelines, said President Ken Stokes, of the Village of Silver Lake.
Since The Villages Polo Club became a coronavirus testing site, the kite flyers have moved some of their sessions to the multipurpose field at Everglades Recreation Complex and the field at Wildwood Community Center.
Cloud Chasers always welcomes new members or those who want to watch. It loans kites to those who want to move beyond spectatorship, and they have kiddie kites for grandchildren.
“The youngest flyer we had was a young lady who was 2 years old,” Stokes said.
Renato Quiterio, of the Village of Fenney, has been a member of Cloud Chasers for about four years and acts as the liaison between the north and south flyers. He inherited the love of flying kites from his mother.
Quiterio said he owns about nine kites, a quarter of what some of the other club members own, he said.
“I like to be outside,” Quiterio said. “I like the freedom. I’ve always been mesmerized by things that fly in the air, trying to soar like a bird.”
The hobby also gives his wife a break, he said.
“She’ll tell me when I’m getting on her nerves, ‘Go fly a kite,’ and that’s what I do,” he said.
He said he enjoys learning tips from other members. He especially likes the laid-back nature of the group — no dues, no pressure, just sharing the love of the outdoors and “seeing something majestic in the air.”
Jamieson’s welcoming attitude draws new members to the club, Stokes said. She flies a 7-foot-wide Delta shaped kite.
“It’s big — she flies it all the time when she’s there,” Stokes said. “People walk by, and they’re watching her fly, and she does this thing where she says ‘Here, hold this string for me.’ People realize there’s a kite 200 feet up there.”
Jamieson wants to share her love of flying kites by introducing others to the sport. There’s no running, she said, and the wind is at your back.
“It’s very relaxing,” she said.
Quiterio suggests flyers bring a seat if they prefer to sit while they’re flying.
“I personally have the reputation of flying from my chair,” he said. “I like to fly the two-strings sitting in the chair on a nice windy day.”
Jamieson also appreciates the knowledge from other club members.
“They’re so helpful. They know everything about kites and know practical tips how to fix any problems,” Jamieson said.
The club meets 2 to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at the field at Everglades Recreation Complex and 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday either at The Villages Polo Club, when it is available, or Wildwood Community Center field.
For more information, contact Stokes at 925-200-1601.
