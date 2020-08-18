Keepsake finds its way home with a little magic

A treasured keepsake believed lost forever recently returned to Diane Boxer thanks to a little Disney magic.
Boxer, of the Village of Sanibel, noticed a ring that had been a gift from her mother was missing after a night out with friends at Disney Springs in February. On a long shot, Boxer called Disney Springs customer service to report her lost item.
“They asked for my contact and a brief description,” she said. “After two weeks, they said they hadn’t found it and closed the case.”
Boxer was disappointed the ring didn’t turn up because it held special meaning for her.
When she turned 12 years old she had a bat mitzvah to celebrate her birthday. Her Sunday school teacher gave her a small circular pendent with the Hebrew word “chai” on it.
“The word means “life” and is common to be worn on jewelry,” Boxer said. “I wore that necklace for years.”
When Boxer was 25, her mother found a ring that perfectly matched the pendent, almost as if they were a long-lost matching set.
“I wore the ring for years, too, until it didn’t fit anymore,” Boxer said.
Boxer’s mother died five years ago, so she continued wearing the ring as a way to keep her mom’s memory close.
Boxer has arthritis in her hands so wearing jewelry on her hands is uncomfortable. Recently however, the ring was able to fit as a pinky ring.
“I had lost some weight and it was a little loose on my pinky but it didn’t fit on any other finger,” she said.
Boxer now believes the ring must have flown off her finger when throwing a coin into the river that night at Disney Springs.
“I asked my friends to look where they were staying and check in the car,” she said.
Boxer’s friends felt terrible they couldn’t find the ring.
Months later, Boxer was surprised when she was contacted by Disney Springs to let her know the ring had been found.
“It came in the mail with a small card saying how it was brought back to me by Disney magic,” she said.
Boxer is still amazed her ring made its way back to her.
Boxer is happy to have the ring back and all the sweet memories of her mom that were tied to it.
“The way my mom found it years after getting the necklace and again how it made its way back months later,” Boxer said. “It’s ‘bashert.’ It’s destiny.”
