It’s all in the details: Greg Smith specializes in drawing humans, pets

When Greg Smith is drawing a human or animal portrait using colored pencils, it’s all in the eyes and the hair.
“There’s a lot of character in those aspects of an animal or person,” Smith said. “It’s their signature.”
Smith, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, is The Villages Art League’s artist of the month for May.
“I feel very honored, considering the quality of work of all the other members of the group,” Smith said. “We all inspire each other through our own work. We all got our own different degrees of talent. We see one another’s work and want to try new techniques. It’s very uplifting.”
He joined the art league some two years ago, not too long after moving to the area. He also is a part of the Colored Pencils Painters Guild.
Smith’s background in art comes from having worked more than 30 years as a graphic designer in the publishing industry in Sydney, Australia. He eventually started doing commissions of people and pets.
“The most enjoyable part is handing over the finished product to the customer and getting their reaction,” Smith said. Smith takes several photographs of his subjects to use while he draws.
“I could decide to work at midnight on something,” he said. “I never thought it’d be fair to call somebody and say, ‘Can you pop over and sit while I work?’”
Growing up in Sydney, Smith picked up the knack for making art when he was 6 or 7 years old.
“As soon as somebody gave me a crayon or pencil to play with, I would start to doodle,” Smith said.
In his third year of high school, Smith started taking art classes. His teacher told him his style of art would be best suited for the world of commercial art and graphic design.
At the age of 18, Smith tried to land a job at an advertising agency, but wasn’t having much success.
“I was always told to get some experience and come back, but I couldn’t get anybody to give me the experience,” Smith said.
After working for a boat yard for about three years, he ended up working for a bank, with the occasional commissioned artwork. Things started to change after he won poster contest run by the city council. That led to a switch to the bank’s advertising department.
Through another twist of fate, Smith was tapped to become the art director for Rigby Books’ special projects division. One of his first projects was designing and illustrating a monthly booklet about the history of Australia.
He ended up moving around to different jobs within the company.
“I was more interested in making opportunities to move on, not the money,” Smith said. “Pay was the least of my worries. If this provides me with more challenges so I can learn more, I can grab it.”
He spent 14 years running the art department for the Anglican Church in Sydney, where he designed and sometimes drew book and magazine covers, as well as Sunday school material.
During a stint in a two-man art studio in Sydney, Smith landed the gig of helping to promote the Jim Henson Co.’s works in the south Asia region, including “Fraggle Rock,” “Muppet Babies” and “The Dark Crystal.”
All along the way, Smith kept up making his own artwork.
Because of what he was drawing at work, Smith didn’t zero in on a particular subject matter.
“My imagination sees new things and goes off on tangents of wanting to do this, that or the other,” Smith said. “I jump around from whatever catches my eyes, do that, then move on.”
For the past few weeks, Smith has been working on a pet portrait commission, which has led him to making baby animals his subjects for a while.
“I just love drawing animals,” he said. “People always find them cute.”
Smith has tried painting with oils, acrylics and watercolors, but “watercolor doesn’t like me,” he said. “My style is more detailed.”
Once he’s finished with that commission, Smith has plenty of ideas for drawings rolling around in his head to choose for his next project.
“Whether I get around to them is another problem,” he said.
