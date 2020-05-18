International science fair goes virtual this month

High school students whose science fair projects qualified for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair before it was canceled will get to participate online.
The Virtual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair will be today through May 22, when Nobel laureates and some of the world’s top scientists will speak online.
Four Villages High School students with three projects — Hannah Kennedy, Stephanie Nguyen, and the team of Mia Johnson and Kaitlyn Taylor — were considered ISEF alumni after qualifying at the Big Springs Regional STEM Fair in February in Ocala.
Alumni can display their projects and submit their abstracts for the scientific community to read online, said Monica Vinas, VHS science fair coordinator and chemistry teacher.
Kennedy submitted her opening ceremony dance and project information for her project in the biomedical and health sciences category, Vinas said.
Seniors Johnson and Taylor worked together on their project, “A Natural Solution to Sinkholes.”
They tested types of bacteria that produce calcium carbonate, the primary component of limestone. Most of Florida rests on limestone, which sometimes collapses to cause sinkholes.
“This is my seventh year in science fair,” Taylor said. “It’s very important that you do something original and applicable.”
She said she and Johnson did a lot of research on their idea before deciding on the project.
“There’s no publishing on it,” Johnson said.
“Our testing procedures are original,” Taylor added.
They tested sands from the tri-county area using a 20-step method to analyze sand. They grew bacteria and saw crystals grow in every type of sand tested and with every bacteria, Johnson said.
The bacteria used a natural process, urea hydrolysis, the same process that creates kidney stones in the human body, so their solution will not hurt the natural environment, Taylor said.
After winning at the regional fair, they planned to replicate their results on a larger scale in a larger laboratory to see if the crystals can support the weight of a house before the state and international fairs, she said.
For the school and regional fairs, Nguyen tried to turn the type of plastic foam better known as Styrofoam back into oil to solve two problems — plastic pollution and energy fuel. Her project is titled “Development of a Pyrolysis Reactor to Determine the Efficiency of Polystyrene-based Biofuel.”
Heating the plastic to 430 degrees Celsius makes the plastic denature and turns it back into the petroleum components from which it was made, Nguyen said.
“The pyrolysis liquid then can be further distilled into a diesel fuel,” she said. “The only emissions are carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and hydrogen gas,” and the latter two can both be burned off, she said.
Nguyen had hoped to do further testing before the state and international fairs.
The State Science and Engineering Fair of Florida had been scheduled for March 24-26 in Lakeland but was canceled March 4 like many science fairs around the country because of concerns about COVID-19.
Eleven projects from The Villages Charter School had qualified for the state or international fairs and presented simple solutions to complicated real-world problems.
VHS sophomore Marcus Phillipswatson used number theory for his project, “Asymptomatic Behavior of Prime Numbers, Dirichlet’s Theorem and Their Connection to the Riemann Hypothesis,” to qualify for the state fair.
“It has to do with the behavior of prime numbers,” he said, explaining that prime numbers are numbers that can only be divided by themselves and one.
“It seems a simple concept, but we don’t understand how they’re distributed,” Phillipswatson said. “Prime numbers have lots to do with encryption theory. Many number theories have lots to do with real-world applications.”
VHS sophomore Tyler Ortengren said he looked for a project to create a natural source of energy and won first place in environmental engineering and an invitation to the state fair with “Can Energy Be Harvested From the Swaying Motion of Trees?” He said he found an inexpensive source of electricity for Third World countries.
“There’s still over a billion people without effective sources of energy,” Ortengren said. “This uses cheap parts like a bike and spinning generator. It’s completely original, too.”
He said he used fishing line and a slingshot to send rope over the pine trees in his yard and then pull rope around the tree tops. When the wind blows the trees, the motion pulls the rope, which turns the generator, a bicycle wheel.
“You can use it at tree farms,” Ortengren said, adding the trees are not harmed in the process.
VHS student Shane Hoang also qualified for the state fair in the Animal Sciences category.
Also in the Senior Division, Trinity Skaggs, Jessie Strickland and the team of Chamar Peterson and Thordis Williams qualified from Wildwood Middle High School.
