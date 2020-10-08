Improv group gets back in the groove

Residents transformed themselves into monsters, roller-coaster riders at a theme park and police officers chasing robbers on the scene — all at the drop of a hat.
This fun-loving group was The Improvisational Theater Club of The Villages, which resumed its first regular club meeting Monday at Rohan Recreation Center, after weeks of meeting virtually on Zoom.
Unlike regular theater with scripts, improvisational theater actors make up their own lines on the spot for comedic effect. They may have a character and a setting, but after that, scenes can go anywhere, said group leader Mike Roth, of the Village of Osceola Hills.
Since March, the club held meetings on Zoom, though some elements of improv don’t translate well on the computer, Roth said.
“It was good meeting in person because there’s a lot more you can do in improv when you’re not trapped in a computer camera,” Roth said. “You can interact with body language, which gets lost in Zoom because (on Zoom) you’re lucky if you can see someone’s face.”
At the first meeting back on Monday, beginner and advanced members began with a couple warm-up exercises, like taking turns teaching the others how to be a monster and passing an invisible present to their neighbor. The group has a few exercises to practice thinking quickly on their feet.
In the “scenes from a hat” activity, members at the front of the room acted out prompts: pick-up lines not likely to work (“My parole officer can drive us home”), famous last words (“I’m so glad we got tickets to this play” — “You’re welcome, Abe”) and pick-up lines at the circus (“You have a face that would charm a snake.”)
They also got the chance to interview an inventor about their product: a sloth that could style a woman’s hair in 36 minutes.
“I particularly liked the question, ‘How did you teach the sloth to learn English?’ – ‘That wasn’t difficult because I taught it Spanish and French first,’” Roth said.
The beginner group meets from 6:30-8:20 p.m. on the first and third Monday of the month at Rohan Recreation Center, and the intermediate/advanced group meets the same time and place on the other Mondays.
Beginner members can learn active listening techniques as well as improvisational theater techniques that they use in group scenes, Roth said.
“They’re going to learn how to be in the moment, and maybe interpret it as being fast on their feet,” Roth said.
They will also get used to the idea of adding to scenes, rather than “blocking them.”
The two rules of improvisational theater are: say the first thing that comes into your mind and always accept an offer by saying “Yes, and...”
“No” answers stop a scene in its tracks, Roth said.
Beginners also have the option to sit out and observe meetings until they feel comfortable participating, said Larry Rodkin, who has been a member of the group for about a year and a half.
“Some people who might not think they have the capabilities can come try it out, come and watch it. We’re not going to compare ourselves to Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles,” said Rodkin, of the Village of Calumet Grove.
The group is looking forward to a tentative performance on Feb. 21 at Rohan as well as possible performances for resident lifestyle clubs. Rodkin hopes to incorporate new elements, like props, in those upcoming performances.
“We’ve been able to broaden what we do, like scenes from a hat. That was one of the things I wanted to bring to the group, (so) when we decide to go back on stage, we’ll be able to offer them a broader range of comedy,” he said.
Both Roth and Rodkin look forward to building the group membership — because the more members, the more laughs.
For information about joining, contact Mike Roth at 513-646-6523.
