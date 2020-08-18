Hula troop celebrates member’s 80th birthday

The rainbow of brightly colored flowers in hair and long, flowing skirts on hips matched the brightness of spirit on Aug. 1 in the Village of Hadley.
Members of Aloha ‘O Ka Hula celebrated the 80th birthday of Bill Ray, former master of ceremonies and storyteller for the hula performance troop, with a golf cart parade and hula dance.
Violet Ray said she couldn’t let her husband’s 80th pass without doing something special, though she wasn’t sure what that would look like. Bill had been recovering in a Villages rehabilitation facility for three months after a hospital stay.
“I said, ‘I don’t know if he’ll be out in time for this birthday, but if so we could do a golf cart parade,’” Violet said.
If not, she considered recruiting members to dance outside the facility. But a week before his birthday, Bill was released.
On the morning of Aug. 1, members of the troop surprised Bill with a golf cart parade decked out in Hawaiian trimmings in front of the Rays’ house in the Village of Hadley.
“He didn’t have any words but you could see in his face he was surprised,” Violet said.
Aloha ‘O Ka Hula dancer Dawn Jasinski said that Bill and Violet brought hula dancing to The Villages when they started the club 12 years ago.
For the duration, Bill was master of ceremonies for the club. Having done research ahead of time, he provided the story and meaning for each song to which they danced to audiences.
Bill recently stepped down from the role due to complications caused by dementia.
“He (was) there at every show so he’s very important to us,” said Jasinski, of the Village of Liberty Park.
For his birthday, Jasinski took Violet’s idea for a golf cart parade and ran with it. She told Violet to get Bill outside, and she would handle the rest.
The parade of dancers presented Bill with dinner, cake and presents. They also set up decorations and presented him with a sash to honor his 80th.
The dancers spread 6 feet apart on the driveway and the street for two hula dances, one of which, about Hawaiian cowboys, was one of his favorites.
“He was very pleased,” Jasinski said. “He gave us a little speech. He’s a big part of our group and he said, ‘I loved getting to see you guys dance,’ and it was very special to him.”
Though they had been doing Zoom meetings twice a week, it also was the first chance the members had to see each other in person since March.
“It just touched my heart,” Violet said. “It’s just it’s special: the ladies are all special to me. We’re like a big family and they’ve always been supportive of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.