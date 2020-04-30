How our gardens have grown while we’re at home

In Roger Azzarello’s backyard, cucumber vines with large green leaves and yellow blossoms climb to the top of a trellis while dozens of hot banana pepper plants line the walls and fences in raised beds and multicolored pots.
Azzarello has grown his own food since moving into his home in the Village of Pennecamp, but never on this scale. Gardens like Azzarello’s are feeling the love all over The Villages as residents turn to the hobby with their newfound free time.
Alisha Brown, co-owner of Brown’s Country Market in Oxford, said foot traffic has quadrupled since people started spending more time at home.
Young tomato, squash and herb plants sold out about 10 days after the announcement of Florida’s stay-at-home order.
“I’d love to be able to meet the demand,” Brown said. “No one saw it coming, so it’s hard to prepare for stuff like that.”
She said many customers have come in to start or add to existing vegetable gardens, and many are also canning produce for storage.
As for Azzarello, he just enjoys eating peppers.
“We eat a lot of hot peppers in chili and sauce and stuff like that,” he said.
He started planting the peppers in stages in late January and expects the large crop to last through November.
“I enjoy it for the fun of it,” Azzarello said. “I like to pickle them and freeze them and eat them.”
Nini Conner, UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County master gardener and president of the Florida Native Plant Society Villages chapter, recommends paying attention to the planting season for each crop, if thinking of starting your own garden.
“It’s getting a little late to grow seeds; you want to use plants that are already established,” Conner said. “There are certain things you can start from seeds, but right now if you didn’t already have starter plants you want to (get them).”
Conner said now is a good time to grow tomatoes before the hot Florida summer months, when they don’t do as well. There many other things you can grow in the hotter months, she said, like peppers, beans and melons if you have the space.
Conner suggests going to gardeningsolutions.ifas.ufl.edu for planting and care tips, including a guide for which plants to grow each month.
In his own garden, Phil Ratliff has tomatoes, peppers, carrots, radishes, green beans, eggplants and herbs.
Though Ratliff has always had a garden of some sort, the Village De La Vista resident wanted to use his free time to expand it. In March, he built a new, larger garden bed.
“I just wanted to be able to grow more, for one thing, just have more plants,” Ratliff said.
Since then he said the garden has done quite well. He has been able to pick some radishes and the eggplants have started to bloom. But for Ratliff, it’s about more than just the food.
“I get up every morning and go out and look at the flowers and make sure it’s all healthy,” he said. “It’s kind of a serene place to be.”
Azzarello will be giving many of his own plants away for friends and neighbors to add to their own gardens. So far, he has given away at least 100 plants.
“They were glad to take them,” Azzarello said.
