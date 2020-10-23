Hauntingly Spooktacular: Villages home strikes halloween-Lovers’ fancy

In Birchbrook Villas, when darkness falls across the neighborhood, Joyce Dunn’s home becomes quite the haunted house.
Spiders of various shapes and sizes are hanging around the house, as are a couple of skeletons, which cling to the roof by the garage. A crate on the driveway houses a projector that shows various spiders crawling on the garage.
Near the front door, a skeleton is taking a bath in a cauldron, while another ghoul floats in front of the door. Thanks to a lighting effect at some of the boarded-up windows, it appears as if the interior is on fire.
“We like shockers,” said Dunn, of the Village of Briar Meadow.
Dunn has been decorating the house for Halloween since moving here in 2011.
“She makes it interesting for the season,” her husband, Thomas, said. “Having everybody over (to see the decorations) is a big part of it. You see the kid come out of them again.”
Because their home faces length-wise along the road, as opposed to facing diagonally, Joyce has room to create some haunting displays.
This year, there’s a cemetery, complete with a moss-covered fence, numerous gravestones, rats, and skeletons of buzzards, some of which make noise.
Thomas helped to build the fence surrounding the cemetery. They added strands of glue from glue sticks to create more cobwebs.
The special effects, including a fog machine, lights and music, run about 7:30-9 p.m.
Joyce and Thomas spend about an hour getting everything running, then spend the same amount of time tearing it down until the next day.
Some of these items, including creatures that can stand as high as 10 feet tall, end up in the kitchen when not in use, making trips to get a glass of water in the middle of the night a bit challenging.
“It’s dark and you bump into something,” Joyce said.
Thomas lives by the credo that a little smoke from the fog machine is OK, but a lot of fog is better. One year, a bit too much fog floated up in the air, causing one nearby business to call 911 to report a fire.
It takes Joyce and Thomas about a couple of weeks to get the whole display up from the dead and running.
“I’m the brains, and he’s the brawn,” Joyce said.
Joyce has been a big fan of Halloween since she was a child. When Joyce and Thomas got married in The Villages, their wedding had a ghoulish theme, with people dressed as vampires.
She starts looking for new items to add to the decor in May, although Thomas has told her, “No more props.”
“But I sneak a new one in every so often,” Joyce said.
Once All Hallow’s Eve has withered away, Joyce and Thomas will take down the decorations on Nov. 1.
“I wish it was Halloween every day,” Joyce said.
