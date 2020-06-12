Habitat for Humanity ReStore reopens in Leesburg

Two Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter ReStores are now open to the public.
On Wednesday, the Leesburg ReStore at 200 N. Lone Oak Drive and the Eustis ReStore at 710 S. Bay St. reopened after closing in March because of COVID-19. Local residents can come inside the stores again and drop off donations. Staff are wearing masks to help keep people safe.
“We’re very excited to reopen ReStores,” said Lacie Himes, assistant development director for Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter. “They play a huge role in Habitat commissions.”
The Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter ReStores provide a place where people can drop off donations or buy items such as clothes, shoes, furniture and more.
The stores are a significant source of revenue for programs within Habitat Lake-Sumter that give the organization the ability to build and repair homes for families in Lake and Sumter counties.
The other two ReStore locations in Wildwood and Groveland are still closed and do not have a reopen date. Free donation pick up did, however, start up again at all of the ReStores, including those in Wildwood and Groveland.
Staff wanted to make sure they were ready and fully prepared to welcome the public back in, Himes said.
“People have been anxiously waiting (for reopening), and we have a lot of pickup donations already in mind,” Himes said.
During the closure, the Leesburg ReStore was repainted, landscaping was done and a few rooms were added to provide more space to spread out items. The area where donations are received also was renovated during the closure and now is in use, said William Stout, manager of the Leesburg ReStore.
Ava Barnes, of Leesburg, was so happy to hear the stores were reopening she was the first one inside when the Leesburg location opened Wednesday.
She has shopped at the stores, especially the Leesburg one, for about 12 years. In that time she has bought clothes, furniture and more.
“This is my favorite,” Barnes said. “You never know what you are going to get. It’s serendipity.”
She also has made donations in the past and planned to drop off some items from her closet and garage.
Maria Torres and her mother, Juana, also stopped by the Leesburg ReStore on Wednesday.
The mother-daughter duo from Groveland are renovating their house and were picking out items for their new place.
It was their first visit to the Leesburg store, but they go to the Groveland location about once a week to see what they can find, Maria said.
“They obviously have nice prices, and we just like walking around and seeing what we can get for a nice deal,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.