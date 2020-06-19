Group supports entertainers with live events

When The Villages Blues Society started, some of the first entertainers to perform for them did so at low prices because the group didn’t yet have a budget. Three years later, The Villages Blues Society is showing its appreciation by supporting blues artists with outdoor events and a Florida Blues Musician Relief Fund, which is made up of proceeds from those events as well as donations from members.
“We knew a lot of these people couldn’t pay their bills,” said Marcia Adams, who founded the group with her husband, Mark. “We were sitting around one night and thought, we can’t save the world, but we could challenge blues societies around the world to take care of their local people.”
The group has been holding outdoor events in the Village of Lynnhaven featuring Florida blues artists.
The events are open to all Villages residents, and proceeds from the ticket sales are put in the Florida Blues Musician Relief Fund, which Village Palo Alto residents Mark and Marcia created as a way to give back to the musicians.
The events are held in member Bob Shea’s yard in the Village of Lynnhaven, which has enough space for the audience to sit safely spread apart.
“We gave it the nickname ‘Shady Oaks Corner,’” Marcia said. “There’s plenty of room for social distancing. People bring lawn chairs, snacks and beverages.”
They limit ticket sales and keep a head count by putting bracelets on all ticket buyers at the events.
Mark said that other than a few weather issues, the events have been well received.
“We’re getting lots of very positive comments,” Mark said. “Some people aren’t quite ready to go out yet, but for the most part, the people that have come are thrilled.”
On Tuesday, the group enjoyed a sold-out event performed by Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones.
Another event will take place at 6 p.m. June 23 featuring Albert Castiglia. Finally, the Rusty Wright Band will perform for the group at 6 p.m. June 30.
Tickets can be purchased online at thevillagesblues.com.
