Gilly & the Girl hope their music brings back happy memories

Mike and Charity Gill originally met at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan, where they were both working. A friend suggested that they become a musical duo, and Gilly & the Girl held their first gig at a pizza restaurant in Japan.
Although Mike was an actor and felt anxious about performing music in front of people, they gave it a try and soon had enough songs in their repertoire to get hired performing on Celebrity Cruises as Gilly & the Girl.
“We would work three to six months at a time and then play gigs in The Villages and Orlando areas,” Charity said.
The pair is based out of Winter Garden, and this is the longest they have been home. While they miss traveling and performing on cruises, they’ve been filling the time with gigs in and around The Villages. They perform frequently at Ednas’ on the Green and appear around The Villages at driveway parties, Bluefin Grill & Bar and private events at The Angler’s Club.
Their repertoire includes many different genres and styles, but their favorite music to play is classic rock from
the ’70s.
They don’t use backing tracks. It’s just Mike, Charity, a guitar and their voices.
“It’s really rewarding to make music and create moments for people, especially music that connects to people’s special memories,” Charity said.
They cover popular songs, but they also try to pull out more obscure songs that people may not have heard in a long time.
“I just hope it takes them to a place in their life or a memory they really connect to in a time they were really happy,” Charity said.
As of now, they have around 450 songs in their library and are constantly learning more.
They appreciate it when people make requests. It’s fun for them to discover old music that is new to them, Charity said.
“We want people to momentarily forget about the chaos in the world,” Mike said. “It helps us to forget as well.”
Senior writer Kristen Fiore can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
