Getting their hands in the mix

When it comes to making artwork with clay, Ruth Mansdoerfer keeps an open mind with each project.
“I love taking a lump of clay and forming it into something,” Mansdoerfer said. “You never know what it’s going to be. You have to be flexible. You can’t be too rigid.”
Mansdoerfer was one of a few people who gathered for the Laurel Clay Artists’ session Monday afternoon at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.
The group, led by Sally Gage, returned to the craft room in June. Because a lot of the members headed back up north, the remaining members have room to spread out and work on their respective projects.
“It’s easy to keep our distance,” Gage said.
Mansdoerfer sat at one of the potter’s wheels working on a two-piece casserole dish. When it has been fired, this particular item can be used in the microwave or oven.
“I love to experiment with textures,” said Mansdoerfer, of the Village Valle Verde.
In her working life, Mansdoerfer taught art to middle school students. She also started an art studio in her basement. She joined the Laurel Clay Artists almost three years ago.
“We give each other support,” she said. “There are a lot of talented people in the group.”
Gage likes to make everything from bowls to plates and several items in between. During the recent gathering, she was working on a vase with two faces looking at each other, as well as an opening between the faces.
“It’s so relaxing,” said Gage, of the Village of Woodbury. “I can do this for hours. It clears my mind.”
Gage has been with the group for about 12 years, about the same amount of time she has dabbled in making pottery.
“When I came here, I was looking for something different to do,” Gage said. “I tried this, and I loved it.”
One thing she found difficult to figure out was using a glaze to give the clay color. Depending on how thickly Gage applies the glaze to the piece or how she combines certain glazes, the finished version may turn out differently.
“Sometimes they come out nicer,” Gage said. “You never know what you’re going to get.”
At another table, Cathy Burns was adding a greenish glaze to a small jar with the word “garlic” embossed on it.
“It’s fun to do combinations of glazes,” said Burns, of the Village of Lynnhaven. “Sometimes it’s more colorful than I was hoping for.”
She enjoys making mostly functional items and sculptures, including a wall hanging made from smaller pieces.
“You’re making something from nothing,” Burns said.
Burns hadn’t worked on a potter’s wheel since 1974, so her nerves were a bit high when she sat behind it once more. Thankfully, the fears subsided.
“We have a nice group of people,” Burns said. “We help each other out. I like the social aspect. We’re all on the
same page.”
Staff Writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.