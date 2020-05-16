Generosity is abundant at church’s Bargains & Blessings Collection

During a Zoom video call with some friends, Torri Johnson, of the Village of Fenney, asked everyone about what they have been doing while quarantined at home.
Many people said they were going through their closets and drawers to get rid of clothes that were old or didn’t fit.
As a way to take advantage of this collective spring cleaning, New Covenant United Methodist Church invited the Bargains & Blessings truck to the Lake Deaton campus Tuesday so the store could hold a donation collection in the parking lot.
“It felt like everyone in the neighborhood cleaned out their drawers,” Johnson said. “I told my neighbors through Facebook about the event and they seemed pretty excited about the opportunity to give back.”
The store set up a box truck in the church’s parking lot, and cars lined up around the lot as they waited for the event to begin.
The Rev. Jim Divine, pastor at the Lake Deaton campus, walked around the parking lot taking videos and pictures of everyone being so generous.
“When I got to my office right at 9 a.m. there wasn’t anyone there yet,” he said. “Yet not one minute later I had someone tell me how many people there were outside.”
In the time it took Divine to walk inside, a line of eight cars had formed in the parking lot.
“It was crazy how wonderful it went,” Divine said. “At times there was a line of cars out the lot and going down to (County Road) 44A.”
The parking lot remained full the entire morning. In three hours they managed to completely fill the truck twice.
“They had to leave and unload the truck so they could keep collecting more donations,” Divine said.
Divine thanked everyone as they pulled bags and boxes of clothes out of their cars, all while making sure to maintain proper distance between everyone.
There were still some donations that couldn’t make it into the truck that Divine and his wife took. Ed Lovera, of the Village of Sanibel, organized the morning’s event. Lovera is a board member at the Lake Deaton campus and is responsible for organizing events between the church and Bargains & Blessings, which is operated by the Helping Hands Outreach Ministry associated with New Covenant UMC.
“Hopefully we’ll do another donation day soon,” he said. “People still have so much to give, and we went so long without one, I can imagine they’ll be ready to give more in no time.”
Lovera said the tentative reopening date for the store is May 19.
