Lou and Patti Card were excited to move into their new home in the Village of Chitty Chatty. The one thing they were sad to leave behind was their group of wonderful neighbors.
The Cards sold their house in the Village of Duval to Craig and Heidi Ambler. The two couples emailed and called back and fourth multiple times over the course of a few months while they traded ownership.
Lou and Patti often held neighborhood parties during the 10 years of living in Duval.
As a way to pass the torch of the home, Lou and Patti invited Craig and Heidi to their final party before moving.
“We had a lot of fun in that neighborhood and we wanted them to have the same fun experiences,” Lou said. “Introducing yourself to new neighbors can be hard because you can be nervous, so we wanted to do that with them.”
The two couples enjoyed the day getting to know each other, and the Cards enjoyed introducing the Amblers to everyone.
“There were about a dozen of us all outside,” Lou said. “It was a nice way to spend our last day there, and a good first memory for them.”
The Amblers lived in the Northeast before moving to The Villages. They are still going back and forth between their two homes as they get the final details settled.
It was nice having a group of warm friends waiting for them, Heidi said.
“Hopefully we can keep having more gatherings like this going into the future,” she said.
Now living in the Village of Chitty Chatty, the Cards have met some of their new neighbors.
“We’ve had a lot of fun learning about the new people we live around,” Lou said.
The Cards were sad about leaving behind their old neighbors, but having new neighbors who are just as welcoming and fun put their worries aside.
“It goes to show that all you need is a good attitude to make friends,” he said.
The Amblers and Cards still stay in touch, and hope to meet up again soon to make more memories.
Both Lou and Patti are excited to start the regular gatherings and parties at their new home, just like they had for the last decade in their previous home.
