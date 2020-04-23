Get dressed, light some candles and pour yourself a drink. You might not be able to go out to a show, but you can tune in to one.
“We’ll bring a concert to your computer,” said Fernando Varela, local tenor and executive director of arts outreach organization Victory Productions. “We’re going to make it fun and try to deliver a similar experience to going out to a show.”
Varela plans to livestream a number of performances online, including TV specials on which he’s performed, his past shows performed at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and live concerts performed with his wife, Susan Williams.
Upcoming livestreams include Varela’s “Coming Home” PBS Special at 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. tonight and Friday. The performances can be viewed on Varela’s website, fernandovarela.com
Those interested should visit Varela’s website and join the email list at the bottom of the page for email updates about upcoming livestreams.
Varela will also hold a live virtual performance with a special screening of his “Grammy Salute to Music Legends” performance at
3 p.m. on May 1 for his 40th birthday.
“We’re trying to bring some positivity into people’s lives,” Varela said. “Music has such a great way of doing that. It’s healing, and it’s such a strange time right now. We just want to do what we can
to entertain.”
All livestreams will be free, but Varela is working with various charities to add a charitable component to the performances for those who would like to donate.
