Fenney neighbors develop relationships like they were family

By SHERRI CONER
Daily Sun Staff Writer
When Gerry Dornfeld and Charlie Tagman met at a 2012 Spanish Springs cruise in car show, neither expected anything more than car talk.
On that evening, Tagman, of the Village of Fenney, stopped to admire Dornfeld’s 1956 Oldsmobile Starfire.
Then he noticed the passenger window.
“I saw the sticker,” Tagman said of the vehicle inspection sticker from Worcester, Massachusetts.
That’s when he told Dornfeld that he had grown up there.
Dornfeld, who lives in Village of Mallory Square with his wife, Marilyn, said he grew up near there, in Lynn, Massachusetts, but his grandparents owned Model Bakery for 15 years, the only kosher bakery in Worcester.
It was a big coincidence.
Tagman explained that his parents also owned a bakery in Worcester, from 1939 to 1974.
As the men swapped more information, they reached the same stunning conclusion.
“We were talking about the same building,” they said in stereo. “Both of our families had the bakery on 59 Providence St.”
“And my uncle worked in the bakery for Charlie’s dad,” Dornfeld said.
Later that evening, Tagman went home to leaf through old photos.
“I started emailing my cousin about it,” Dornfeld said. “When he sent some photos, I forwarded them to Charlie.”
To connect more dots when they spoke again, Dornfeld repeated his mother’s stories about working in the family bakery.
“My grandmother was the kingpin of the business,” Dornfeld said.
When she died, though, no one else in the family could match her baking skills.
By 1936, the business was bankrupt.
On St. Patrick’s Day 1939, Tagman’s parents opened Tagman’s Bakery, in the exact space where Model Bakery had been.
“My earliest memory, I was maybe 3 years old,” Tagman said. “My mother stood me on a bucket to put my winter clothes on me. I fell in a bucket of corn syrup.”
The life Dornfeld’s mother described was nearly identical to the one Tagman shared about himself and his sisters.
“We were always at the bakery; we lived there,” Tagman said.
Most days, Dornfeld’s mother took customers’ orders. When they were extra busy or short-handed, she also drove delivery routes.
Tagman knew how to whip up frosting, fry doughnuts and package items for delivery. But his first love was riding with his dad in the truck.
Long before dawn on weekends and every time snowstorms canceled school, he rode shotgun in the delivery truck.
In rural areas, his dad allowed him to drive.
“We were like the mailman,” Tagman said. “Even if there was no school, the bakery always got all the deliveries done.”
When he got a driver’s license, Tagman’s days began before 4 a.m., delivering morning bakery orders before school.
His father got the truck from the high school parking lot, to make deliveries throughout the day.
“I worked in the bakery through college. I still did Saturday deliveries, after I had a career and was married,” Tagman said.
Though Model Bakery closed before Dornfeld’s time, his mother’s vivid stories helped instill a strong work ethic.
The same was true in the Tagman family.
“It served me well with my whole life,” Tagman said of learning responsibility and working hard in the family business.
