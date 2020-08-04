The father-and-daughter team of Jim Caisse and Melissa Caisse continue to share their love of dance, an activity that has been an important part of their lives.
The two have teamed up in Music in Motion, of which Jim is the director and choreographer. Melissa also is one of the choreographers.
Whenever the two are brainstorming ideas for upcoming productions, the creative sparks start flying.
“We’re vibing,” said Melissa, of the Village of Gilchrist. “We’re finishing each other’s sentences.”
After moving to The Villages in 2005, Jim didn’t tell anyone for almost two years that he was a dance instructor in his working life.
“I wanted to take a break for a while,” Jim said.
Around 2007, he auditioned for a dancing role in the IceHouse Theatre’s production of “Crazy for You” in Mount Dora.
Jim said about 100 Villages residents were in the audience during one of the performances.
After the show, Dianne Bolton had asked Jim if he’d like to choreograph for her group, Music in Motion.
“It was wonderful to be back dancing,” said Jim, of the Village of Caroline. “I just love it.”
Around 2015, Melissa came down to help out with choreography on a part-time basis for about three years until switching to full time about two years ago.
“I plugged her into the role,” Jim said.
Melissa’s daughter, Kayla Luoma, has come down to The Villages to have a guest spot in Music in Motion’s shows.
“She’s done a great job,” Jim said. “(People have told us,) ‘Oh, you’ve got to bring her back.’”
Dance took hold of Jim when he was 8 years old, living in the Boston area. A cousin had invited him to the local dance studio’s Christmas party.
During the event, some of the studio’s best dancers put on a show.
“I got taken up by it,” Jim said.
He told his parents he wanted to go to dancing school. His mother had no problem, but his father didn’t want him to go through with it.
“I cried for a week,” Jim said.
After a couple of weeks, Jim’s father eventually agreed to let him take lessons, figuring he would get bored after a while and quit.
He eventually had a solo performance set to “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” when he tapped and twirled a baton.
“I danced forever after that,” Jim said. “(My dad) was fine with that.”
He started out learning ballet, tap and jazz, but tap became his favorite.
Jim first stepped into the teacher’s role when he was 15. He started his own dance studio at 21.
“I taught one class, and I just loved teaching children to dance,” Jim said. “Even preschoolers. It was a challenge and a joy.”
One of his biggest joys was teaching dance to children with special needs.
“They were very emotional,” he said. “At the end of the class, they’d hug me and say, ‘Mister Jim, we love you!’ I found it to be very rewarding.”
In the beginning, Jim was a little worried about the studio’s success. He had 85 students for his first week. He averaged about 500 students a week, with eight instructors on the staff.
Melissa helped run the dance wear shop as well as teach students. When Jim stepped down from the studio, Melissa took over operations.
“It was glorifying and terrifying,” Melissa said.
The studio started out in Leominster, Massachusetts; after 20 years, Jim had a larger facility built in Fitchburg.
When it comes to dancing, Melissa said she “was just born with it.” While she dabbles in all the dance forms, she leans toward lyrical jazz.
“It’s versatile,” she said. “You can have quick, brief movements but be slow and fluid. (Dance is) a good way of expression. You can dance any emotion out. And it’s exercise.”
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
