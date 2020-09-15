Entertainer returns to his musical roots

At the age of 12, Dale Stumbo performed his first Elvis routine during a Wildwood Middle High School guitar group meeting more than three decades ago.
“I knew then that music was something I was going to do,” Stumbo said. “I moved to Nashville shortly after I graduated.”
Stumbo spent years in Nashville performing and writing his own songs, but about a year ago, he decided to move back to Wildwood. “To see the transformation of everything — I had trouble wrapping my head around it,” Stumbo said.
But the changes and growth were a good thing, because Stumbo found a flourishing live entertainment scene.
He got his first local gig at Whispering Oaks Winery.
“Then all of these other venues started contacting me, and before I knew it, I was doing 20 gigs a month,” Stumbo said. “At this stage of my life, I’m having a blast.”
Stumbo enjoys the audiences in and around The Villages because they are not only knowledgeable about music, but are passionate about seeing it performed live as well.
Stumbo covers artists like Bob Saigon and Creedence Clearwater Revival with his own songs and stories mixed in.
“Music is the one universal language that everyone understands,” Stumbo said. “It brings everyone together for two or three hours.”
Stumbo’s favorite thing about performing is watching the power of a song wash over an audience.
“I like watching how it helps people set their concerns aside and just get back with their friends and laugh,” he said. “It’s a powerful thing to watch.”
Sometimes Stumbo performs at assisted living facilities for residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
“They’re sitting there with their eyes closed, and all of a sudden they’ll start to clap or tap their feet,” he said. “It brings tears to my eyes to see them connect.”
To stay up to date on Stumbo’s performance schedule, visit his Facebook page, “Dale Stumbo Singer/Songwriter/Musician.”
“To find this much support down in The Villages in the second half of my career has just been incredible,” Stumbo said. “I’m so appreciative of everyone who takes the time to hear my stories and songs.”
