Driveway hootenannies keeping folk band busy

The Pops Chorus Folk Quartet has begun bringing its act out on the driveway.
The group’s most recent show happened June 30 in the Village of Piedmont, where neighbors along Lawson Loop enjoyed an evening of music.
Keeping the sounds going were Bill Davis on guitar and vocals; Jack Strite on guitar, banjo, and vocals; Woody High on bass and vocals; and Bill McGaughey on mandolin and vocals.
“It’s a lot of fun to do them,” said Davis, of the Village of St. Charles. “We enjoy getting together and rehearsing and singing. There’s nothing like an audience reaction, which is what every entertainer lives for.”
The quartet was one of four groups that have performed in the Lawson Loop neighborhood in the past few weeks.
“We enjoyed them,” Donna Cipollone said. “It was a lovely evening. It’s just a fun thing to do when you don’t have anything else to do. We all liked ‘Michael Row the Boat Ashore’ and ‘This Land Is Your Land’ because we could all sing along.”
The concert had a dual purpose. In addition to entertaining the neighbors, it also brought in donations to help keep up maintenance of the neighborhood’s automated external defibrillator and SoZo Kids.
The last time the group had a regular rehearsal was around the end of February, preparing for the upcoming Give a Hoot concert in April. The pandemic canceled that performance, and the group didn’t practice for a couple of months.
In May, the quartet was supposed to play for Dee Logé-Wacker in honor of her birthday, but the event was canceled.
Davis gathered the group at a member’s house. They arranged themselves in a square shape where they kept their distance, and recorded a birthday song for Logé-Wacker.
“It was obvious we could rehearse and still hear each other and still be socially-distant,” Davis said.
Seeing other residents perform driveway concerts, including High, Davis thought the quartet could do a concert.
Davis said the first rehearsal back together ended up being a lot of fun. The four also ran through a couple of songs new to the group, including the Statler Brothers’ “Flowers on the Wall,” the Beatles’ “I Will,” and James Taylor’s “Sweet Baby James.”
“They may work out, they may not,” Davis said. “That’s part of the fun. We’re not redoing the same songs.”
On June 6, the quartet held its first driveway show, and it was a success. Then Cipollone, who had heard the group before, asked the quartet if they would like to play in her neighborhood.
“Our repertoire is solid enough, and we performed enough now as a group that we can get together and, within two rehearsals, be comfortable with doing an hour and a half,” Davis said.
The quartet is made up of the core instrumentalists of the Pops Chorus Folksingers, which puts on the Give A Hoot hootenanny concerts.
The Folksingers came about around 2014 when a few members of the Pops Chorus wanted to sing the New Christy Minstrels tune, “Oh, What a Beautiful City,” during the holiday concert.
“We got such a great response that it made me realize we need to regularly include folk music as part of our concerts,” Davis said.
After a couple of years performing some songs in the concerts, the Folksingers became an offshoot. Its own concerts have raised more than $48,000 to education charities.
The quartet is willing to do more outdoor shows if there is a big enough space for people to social distance. Anyone who is interested can contact the group at thevillagespopschorus@gmail.com.
Staff Writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
