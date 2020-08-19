Day-Break club begins virtual events

Mickey the Yorkie pulled a wagon full of toys over to a Christmas tree. Lollie the Pekingese hopped into bed and rolled up in a blanket to hurry the night along, waiting for Santa to come.
The two celebrity dogs from the Dynamic Dog Club were making guest appearances at the first-ever virtual meeting for the Day-Break club, a respite care group. With the theme “Christmas in August,” the Aug. 11 event included Christmas sing-alongs led by local singer Billie Thatcher. Also featured were exercises to music and sports trivia.
Bud Stegmeyer, of the Village of Piedmont, is caregiver to his wife, Sophie. Both of them were in attendance.
“(Sophie loved) the animals,” Stegmeyer said. “And of course the chair exercises. It’s a really great idea.” About 12 people attended the program, which lasted about an hour. Sandra Ricciardi, vice president of Day-Break, said she received positive feedback on the event. Since people seemed to enjoy themselves, she plans to do it every other week. The objective is to offer entertainment and interaction, she said.
“I came up with the idea a few weeks ago, thinking there’s got to be some way to interact with our clients and give them the stimulation that they need,” said Ricciardi, of the Village De La Vista.
Since the club hasn’t been able to meet in person since March, there has been no shortage of initiatives to keep clients engaged.
President Ron Lessard, of the Village of Amelia, has taken members on pontoon boat rides. Ricciardi, along with another volunteer, has done one-on-one visits. She’s also active distributing materials to clients, such as a caregivers’ guide.
Marleen Wiggins, Mickey’s owner and DDC club member, said she thought the event went well.
“(The DDC is) doing everything we can think of to lift the spirits of some of the people we can’t visit now,” she said. “We were all thrilled (Ricciardi) invited us to participate.”
The DDC and Day-Break have developed a partnership over the years with a mutual goal of serving others. Wiggins, of the Village of Mallory Square, said when the idea of the virtual event was suggested to the DDC, they leapt into action with a script for Mickey and Lollie.
“She works so hard and we wouldn’t let her down for anything,” Wiggins said.
The next meeting on Aug. 25 will include more sing-alongs and exercises, though the theme is still being worked out.
Stegmeyer said he and Sophie will definitely show up for the next one — for Sophie’s sake.
“She recognized the activities, the puppies, the singing and the jokes,” he said.
