Dance brings Villages couple together

He was a pilot; she was a flight attendant. But the day Frank Olive and Mollie McCarthy met, he was just a passenger on the plane.
“I was going to go to the bathroom, but I didn’t know if it was occupied, so I just waited to see if anyone would come out,” said Olive. “While I was doing that, I started talking to her.”
“I knew no one was in the bathroom, so I was like, ‘Well, shoot. He likes me. He’s just up here talking to me,’” said McCarthy.
McCarthy and Olive, of the Village of Hemingway, ended up going out dancing that night. Dancing is now a big part of their relationship.
After moving to The Villages in 2009, McCarthy joined Music in Motion, and Olive was enlisted to help out backstage.
“Mollie was the theater and dance person of the family,” Olive said. “I had no aspirations of doing that.”
But then Diane Vargas, of Evolution Dance, needed an additional man for a dance piece, so she approached Olive and asked him to help out — which led to Olive joining Evolution Dance.
“We came here to do things together, but now we were in two different dance groups,” McCarthy said.
So she joined Olive.
“I tried for a year to do both, but it was just too much,” she said. “I loved Music in Motion, but I had to say goodbye. My husband won out.”
Both Olive and McCarthy are now active members of Evolution Dance. McCarthy jokes that Olive is like the Energizer Bunny.
“They use him a lot, and not just for dance,” she said. “He’s tall, nice-looking and has rhythm. He also makes sets and does costume repair. He sews and hammers at the same time.”
Olive said he enjoys Evolution Dance because of the people — it’s a fun group that wants to teach and push him to get better.
“I enjoy the process of putting the dance together, and the ability to push my limits on my dance skills,” Olive said.
When Olive and McCarthy are in the same dances, they practice together at home.
“For the numbers we’re not in together, we just do our own thing and coach each other and give comments,” Olive said.
Dancing has given them a solid group of friends and a common interest to talk about.
“Every year there’s a different show, costumes and dances,” McCarthy said. “We never lack for something to talk about. The conversation goes to theater, dance and music. It’s just like being young again.”
