Daily driveway social sustains neighborhood of Reedy Creek

As the sun hung low in the sky, neighbors on Reedy Creek Place trickled over to Ed Hagerty’s driveway with lawn chairs in hand. Spreading out six feet apart between two driveways, they caught up on the day’s news. Since mid-March this has been the daily ritual for the Village of St. Charles residents, so the neighbors, who cruise together, golf together and attend concerts together can still convene for some quality time. Since then they have celebrated birthdays, holidays, and when they don’t have an occasion to celebrate, they make one up. The Daily Sun asked the neighbors on July 30 what the daily driveway social means to them.
“It’s a break in the boredom. I’d be stir crazy if it weren’t for this every night. I’ve been pretty much staying home. We do go out to a few places we feel safe, but we don’t go out too much. Before this the group went out every Wednesday, and we did other things besides that so it’s nice to be able to feel like you’re still doing things with your friends.”
“To get out in the fresh air and make up stories with your friends. We used to go to a lot of shows and play golf and cruise. I still play golf – that’s about the only thing we can do. There’s not many places you can go out and see stuff. If you have to go out and see people this is a pretty good way to do it. It’s just a relaxing way to spend the evening.”
“Because we’re social people and they’re good friends and it’s something we look forward to doing. We plan our supper to be able to come out here at seven. It’s just because we’re social beings. I’m a quilter and so our quilting group was able to meet once a week at SeaBreeze and now we’re down to fifteen people. So I miss a lot of my quilting friends.”
“(It) is helpful to our mental health and we have a great neighborhood here. We’ve only been here (a few) years and we felt welcome from Day 1. And that’s important when you don’t have family nearby. I haven’t seen my family in Pennsylvania since July 2019 and he hasn’t seen his family since March 2019. We do video calls but it’s not the same.”
“When the group comes out I try to catch up on the neighborhood news. (Wednesday) a few of us were talking about the (NASA) launch and a few of us came out and watched it (Thursday) morning. We learn about what TV shows everyone is watching. Since we can’t go to the squares and music this is one of the only things we can do.”
“Just the fresh air and being able to get out of the house. We’ve done potlucks and birthday parties so that’s been fun. I’m a quilter like Kristi. I think we have a lot in common here to a certain degree and to another we don’t. So there’s some diversity. These people have sort of become our family.”
