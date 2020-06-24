Croquet is a physically friendly game

When Bill Lowenberg and Pam Bauer moved 17 years ago to the Village of Chatham, they bought golf clubs and eagerly hit the green.
“We overdid it,” Bauer said. “We were late life, entry players and we just overdid it.”
Playing a round of golf one day led to making the next day about physical recovery.
“We said to each other, ‘There’s got to be another way to have fun,’” Bauer said.
While exploring other exercise options, the couple met Larry and Laurie Bailey, of the Village Palo Alto.
Like Lowenberg and Bauer, the Baileys searched for a fun way to be active that was easier on the body. That led them to croquet.
The Baileys were playing on the Rio Grande Lawn Bowling & Croquet Green one Sunday morning when they noticed Lowenberg watching nearby.
They invited him to try out a mallet — which weighs nearly three pounds.
Lowenberg returned to the court with Bauer.
“We taught Bill and Pam how to play,” Laurie said. “And now, they win half the time and we win the other half of the time.”
Larry said the croquet courts in The Villages is what motivated the Baileys to move from West Palm Beach. In addition to the Rio Grande court, croquet can be played at Fenney Putt & Play.
“I have had a bad ankle for 27 years,” Laurie said. “There are so many sports I can’t do. But I can play croquet and that means I can be outside and I can be competitive.”
Croquet equipment, which includes wooden mallets, wooden or plastic balls and wickets, is available at recreation centers, Lowenberg said.
These couples bought their own equipment, because they occasionally travel to play croquet in other areas to take the opportunity to see a new place and swing their mallet on a different court.
“The farthest the four of us have gone was probably Jekyll Island in Georgia,” Larry said.
Keeping with the traditions of croquet, these players dress in white to step onto the court.
Each two-person team plays one other two-person team.
However, up to 16 players can be on the court with different teams, Laurie said.
“I appreciate that croquet is gender neutral and not about strength,” said Lowenberg, president of The Villages Croquet Club since February. “It’s more about rewarding tactics and shooting accuracy.”
Bauer pointed out that croquet reminds her of a fun combination of two other games that require strategic thinking. “It’s like a chess game and a billiards game,” Bauer said.
Sending a croquet ball through a wicket that is barely wide enough for the ball to pass through definitely requires concentration.
Hitting the ball too hard can result in it bouncing off the wicket.
But then again, not hitting the ball hard enough isn’t a winning move, either.
From the sidelines, this game might not appear to be an exercise opportunity, but players say otherwise.
“One Saturday morning, one of the other players wore a Fitbit,” Bauer said. “After two hours of play, he looked at the Fitbit and it showed that he took 2,500 steps. Croquet is great exercise.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.