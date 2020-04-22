Bruce and Lynne Greenberger look out for each other whenever they’re in a production together.
That simple act led to Bruce picking up a few new dance steps.
The Off Broadway Players needed someone to fill in a dance slot in one of its shows, and Lynne volunteered Bruce to that spot.
“I was watching them do the number (from backstage),” said Bruce, of the Village of Buttonwood. “Lynne said I already knew the number.”
He ended up taking jazz, tap and theater dance lessons, veering toward Broadway-style shows; his first appearance was The Villages Musical Theater’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Since moving to The Villages more than nine years ago, the Greenbergers have been involved in Music in Motion and You’ll Sing-Along – a group they now lead.
They both were a part of KC Productions’ rendition of “Les Miserables” in 2015, which they feel was one of the best productions in which they have performed.
“It was so rewarding,” Lynne said. “By the time the show ended and we did the finale, the people on stage were crying. It was such an emotional experience.”
Bruce and Lynne first met in 1980 at a holiday get-together at the school their children were attending. Bruce had two children at the school, while Lynne had one.
When the children found out Bruce and Lynne were getting married, “they were in seventh heaven,” Bruce said. “They were always hanging out together.”
“They high-fived each other when we got married,” Lynne said.
Bruce’s interest in theater took root in junior high school, when he did summer camp productions at Cain Park in the Cleveland area.
While in college, he was involved in a production of “Damn Yankees,” but after graduating, he ended up leaving that world behind to raise a family.
Meanwhile, Lynne, who also grew up in the Cleveland area, started taking dance lessons when she was 5 at the insistence of her mother.
“She looked at me and said I needed more social graces,” Lynne said. “Her way of doing that was to give me dancing lessons.”
In junior high, Lynne found herself being tapped by local theaters to be a dancer in their productions.
“Bruce and I lived parallel lives,” Lynne said. “We never ran into each other. I did some shows at Cain Park, but I was in high school and he was in college.”
Lynne hadn’t tap danced in some 40 years, so when she attended her first tap class in The Villages, she was wearing sneakers. In a twist of luck, the teacher mentioned that someone had left behind a size 6-and-a-half tap shoes they didn’t want.
“I said, ‘That’s it,’” Lynne said. “I grabbed them and started tap dancing. I started dancing with people who had been professionals. I was like, ‘This is a whole other world, but I like it.’”
On the acting side, where she is a member of The Villages Theater Company, Lynne feels she is a lot better now than when she was younger.
“I’ve got more life experience to draw on,” she said. “When you’re 16 and you’re playing an adult in a play, you don’t have it. By the time you’re 69 years old, it’s a whole different ball game.”
For Bruce, acting never went away thanks to his daytime job as an attorney.
“I was always in front of people,” he said. “I wasn’t afraid to get out on stage and do a character part.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.