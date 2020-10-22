Couple Goes All Out with Halloween Decorations

For the Stensons, there is no such thing as “less is more.”
Every year for Halloween, Penny and Denny Stenson set up their home with holiday décor. The Village Santiago couple goes all out for Halloween since it’s their favorite time of year.
“We have 15 grandchildren, so we like to decorate for them, and we like seeing them in their costumes,” Penny said. “We also invite our friends over to come see the decorations.”
The Stensons have more than 600 Halloween knickknacks they put out every year, most of them filling the dining room.
The couple gets the decorative Halloween homes and characters from a company in California called City Lights. They buy new decorations every year, always looking to expand their collection.
Penny said she is glad her husband is on the same page as her regarding the decorations.
“We work really well together,” she said. “We both love Halloween so much and have gone all out for the last 20 years together.”
Both of the Stensons are glad they don’t have to persuade the other one to put up so many decorations.
They said that it’s fun to do together and brings happiness not just to them but to other people, too.
The Stensons don’t remember when their collection started to get so large, but they realized they didn’t want to stop adding to it.
“Some people might think after a few years they have enough decorations, but we buy new ones every year,” Penny said. “We get a lot of them shipped from California, and if any of them break, we’re given replacements.”
This year, because the Stensons only invited family and close friends inside their home, they put out fewer of their decorations than normal.
“We probably have less than 100 pieces out right now,” Penny said. “It takes up about two tables this year.”
The Stensons usually get a big reaction from people whenever they see the Halloween set-up for the first time every year.
A lot of people love it, but some have to warm up to the festive look first.
“Sometimes they’ll say it’s a little overwhelming, but eventually everyone loves it,” Penny said. Even though this year wasn’t as extravagant, the Stensons said they still get good responses from their visitors.
Penny and Denny said they both plan on going all out for their yard decorations this Christmas, since many people can drive by and maintain social distancing while still enjoying the lights.
“It might make someone’s day a little better to see all the holiday cheer,” Penny said. “So why not do what we can to make people happy?”
Staff writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386.
