College graduate gets his ceremony, golf-cart style

Caps, gowns and the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 were canceled for Fairfield University seniors Mitchell Owen and his girlfriend, Michaela Bassett.
When the two arrived at Owen’s parents’ home March 6, they thought only about trading chilly Connecticut for a sunny week in the Village of Fenney.
As they packed to fly back after spring break, the college announced that classes would all be online for at least two weeks. Later came announcements that students would not return to campus at all, and all senior activities including graduation were canceled.
These young adults had no way of knowing that neighbors in the Village of Fenney do not cancel a college graduation, even if it has to have a different twist.
On Sunday, the day Owen and Bassett would have graduated, Mitchell’s father Rich Owen dragged them off to Mitchell’s grandma’s house, the driving range and the grocery store.
All of that stalling was necessary so Mitchell’s mom, Kendra Owen, and his older sister, Bridget, had time to bake cupcakes and decorate the house for the college graduates.
Some pre-plotting had already taken place between Kendra and neighbor, Melanie Asbach, concerning a golf cart parade.
“I think it was more Kendra’s idea,” Asbach said. “I was just the organizer.”
While golf carts were secretly decked out with signs, streamers and balloons, all in the college colors, more neighbors heard about this happening. More neighbors put themselves in Rich and Kendra’s shoes. How in the world can parents make up for a canceled college graduation?
By the time Rich, Mitchell and Michaela returned to Fenney, they first saw the neighbor’s yard across the street was decorated with a ‘Congratulations Graduate’ theme.
Since his mom loves photography, Mitchell assumed she wanted to get family photos in the neighbor’s yard since their own yard was a landscaping mess of transition.
Right at 6 p.m., honking started — a lot of honking.
“I thought, ‘Oh there’s a few neighhbors in golf carts,’” Mitchell said. “Then, there were more and more.”
Neighbors also drove cars in the parade.
When Mitchell looked more closely in the direction of the noise, he realized the first honking golf cart was driven by his grandparents, Bill and Jeanne Stax, of the Village of St. Charles.
“We had 25 golf carts,” Asbach said. “We all went around the block a couple of times. We all drove past Mitchell and Michaela really slowly and waved. I think Kendra was playing Pomp and Circumstance at their house.”
“It was all a surprise,” Mitchell said with a grin.
For Mitchell, who majored in mechanical engineering and computer science, and Michaela, whose major was political science and communication, attending online classes in Fenney was not a problem.
Connecticut was still cold. Airlines were barely booking flights.
Then Mitchell’s older sister, Bridget Owen, called from Massachusetts.
“My company went online on March 12,” Bridget said.
By March 21, she showed up in Fenney with Tess, the family’s 12-year-old dog.
“Bridget drove straight through,” said Jeanne.
Around the time Bridget arrived in Fenney, Mitchell and Michaela began to hear about the growing number of Covid-19 cases in Connecticut and in Massachusetts.
“We were supposed to head back to campus at the end of March,” Mitchell said.
Then came the jarring news that all senior activities were canceled. The campus would remain closed.
Senior week would not happen for them as it did for Mitchell’s older sister, Bridget, and older brother, Forrest Owen.
That disappointment was hard to hear, but these glass-half-full types focused on blessings during this never-ending spring break.
They had seen Disney World and gone kayaking. They shared a picnic with Mitchell’s grandparents.
On Easter Sunday, “They all sat at one end of the (patio),” Jeanne said. “Then Bill and I sat at the other end of the (patio), and we brought food, too.”
On Mother’s Day, everyone in the family relaxed for a half day on a pontoon boat.
Then came the day that Kendra, Bridget and more than 30 neighbors secretly decided to have a graduation party on the day it couldn’t happen.
While Kendra and Bridget baked dozens of cupcakes and decorated, Rich took on the stress of keeping Mitchell and Bridget away from home.
When they left Fenney, Rich’s first stop was at the grandparents’ home.
“I made excuses for why we were going over there,” he said.
“Then I got photo albums out, so we could use up more time,” Jeanne said.
Back home, they spotted decorations across the road.
His mom is a camera buff, so he assumed she wanted him and Michaela to pose in the neighbor’s yard for photos, Mitchell said.
Since his mom was also in the middle of a days-long landscaping project, their yard was a mess. Then Mitchell saw decorated golf carts rounding the corner.
