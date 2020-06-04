Club uses unused funds to help veteran families

The South Jersey Club hasn’t had to pay for entertainment since the coronavirus has put a kibosh on its monthly meetings.
So, they’ve decided to put that money to good use and donate it.
The club collects money for a charity of its choice and makes a donation at the end of each year. But a bit earlier this year, the club recently cut a check to Combat Veterans to Careers.
“Since we’re not having any meetings, we gave them a check for $3,000 to share with veteran families that need it now,” said club President Ginny Horsey. “We have not had to pay for entertainment, so we wanted to share the money to our charity now, and everyone was happy with the decision.”
The club chose Combat Veterans to Careers because of its aid to veterans. It helps them transition back to civilian life from combat, with education, housing and transportation, said found and President David Booth.
Over the years, the club has donated to organizations such as Wildwood Food Pantry and Villages Honor Flight. The gift this year to Combat Veterans to Careers aligns with the club’s values of supporting veterans.
“All veterans are near and dear to most Americans,” said Horsey, of the Village of Charlotte. “Over the years, the loved ones who have died for our country leave a place in our hearts.”
When she was just out of high school, a boy from her small town in South Jersey was sent to Vietnam. He was killed within three months of being there.
“That lives with me forever, as he was the only child in the family,” Horsey said.
Then her son graduated from the Naval Academy and took his commission in the Marine Corps. He left the Marines with the rank of captain. Her pride in her son and other veterans carried over to the club’s charitable contribution this year.
Horsey learned that, with the pandemic, Booth has not been able to hold events to raise money for veterans and he has had to deal with the suicide of some veterans, which also helped spur the club’s decision. Booth calls the donation “extremely important” because the organization can’t operate without the help of the community.
He said the money, which supported 12 families, goes toward the veterans who are out of work due to the coronavirus.
One hundred percent of the funding from South Jersey Club is going to help with food, electricity and to assist the veteran families to pay their bills, he said.
“We really want to get them back out and doing things and showing them there’s the support and resources out there,” Booth said. “By helping us, the (South) Jersey Club shows our veterans they’re out there and they’re supported, and we care about our veterans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.