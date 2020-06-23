Club members enjoy weaving the group back together

The members of the Basket Weavers Club are back to chatting and creating.
The weekly session held June 18 at Paradise Recreation Center marked the group’s third week back at the facility after being away for about two months.
In that time, about eight to 10 people have come to the sessions, which is about the same number the group sees during the summer.
“It’s really good,” group leader Barb Roberts said.
When the ladies converse about their creations, it sometimes sparks ideas on making different baskets.
“The social aspect is great,” Mary Jo Wuest said. “You can work on a basket at home, but you can’t talk with your friends.”
Roberts, of the Village of Lynnhaven, brought along for the club members a few flat and round basket reeds in different colors, including blue, green and red.
At one time, some of the members dyed the reeds, but now Roberts buys the reeds already with their new colors.
To keep socially distant, residents sat at their own tables putting together their baskets.
Wuest, of the Village of Charlotte, was finishing making a basket in the form of a candle jar holder.
She has made the jar holders before, either as gifts or for whenever the group hosts a sale. She also has created mainly snack and napkin baskets.
“It’s the creativity of it and the finished product,” Wuest said.
About 10 years ago, Wuest saw that her neighbor had been bringing the baskets to life, so she asked her how she made them. She soon joined the Basket Weavers.
“They have the supplies I needed,” Wuest said.
Char Hack, of the Village of Belle Aire, used three colors of seagrass to make a triple weave.
“I like to try (to make) different things,” Hack said. “A basket has a pattern, but there’s a creative side to it, from the colors (of the reeds) to how you want to decorate it. You have some leeway in colors and style.”
Hack had seen a basket at a weekend market and thought it was neat. After finding the group here, she decided to try and make one of her own.
Hack has been making baskets for about four years. When she started, she found the process not as difficult as she originally thought.
She carries most of her supplies in a tall basket she made, complete with a detachable smaller basket for appropriately sized items.
When Hack learned that the group would meet again, Hack was “ecstatic.”
“I really missed it,” she said. “It’s such a nice group, and our leader is fantastic.”
A few times a year, whenever someone new to basket weaving comes to a club gathering, Roberts will show them how to make a simple basket.
“They make one and find out if they like it,” Roberts said.
Roberts has been making baskets for the past 12 years, when she first learned of a new club forming.
She enjoys making what she calls “useful baskets.”
“When you look at it, you know what the use is,” she said.
For information about the group, call Roberts at 352-751-5312.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.