Club leaders have brought pizzazz to Villages groups devoted to jazz

Barbara and Walter Griffith had been moved into their Village of Poinciana home for about a week when a woman came down the street in a golf cart.
“Hi, neighbors,” she said. “Do you like jazz?”
Barbara and Walter said yes, and the woman said, “The jazz club meets tonight at Allamanda.
I’ll pick you up at 6.”
You could say the rest was history.
“We’ve always been music freaks, but jazz has always been there for us,” Walter said.
That was in 2005. At that point, Bob Washington, the namesake for the Jazz Lovers’ Club’s scholarship program, was still in the club.
“I just loved that man,” Barbara said. “He was fascinating. He had great stories from the entertainers way back.”
Before moving to The Villages in 2005, Barbara and Walter were living in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where they ran an interior-design shop and Barbara was the vice president of operations for a company that bought and sold high-carbon ferrochrome.
They started visiting The Villages in 2001, and finally decided to retire there a few years later. By 2007, they had started their own jazz club, the Jazz and More Jazz club, for members who wanted even more music.
By 2010, they had stepped up to take over the Jazz Lovers’ Club,as well.
They changed the structure of the group, bringing in more outside entertainment and organizing things financially so the group could bring in outside entertainers and fund the Bob Washington Jazz Scholarship.
The jazz clubs soon became known with Central Florida jazz artists as being a good gig.
“Normally we try to bring people in from outside so that it’s new and fresh,” Walter said.
“We have a club that is made up of members who really appreciate music, and it got to be known, particularly in Central Florida for musicians, that if you want to play music that you love and have people actually listen to you, this is the place.”
“The entertainers themselves are such a tight-knit community,” Barbara added. “Everybody knows everybody. Someone will hear something and then they’ll call us and say, ‘You know, I know a person that I think your crowd would really like.’”
The Griffiths enjoy bringing in high-quality entertainment, but their favorite part about running the jazz clubs is awarding the Bob Washington Jazz Scholarship and helping young jazz artists continue their education.
“What’s really nice about it is we have people who have been in our program come back to us as professional musicians with some of the groups that we hire,” Walter said.
One year, The Glenn Miller Orchestra came for a fundraiser. The curtain opened to reveal one of the first scholarship winners at the piano.
“The guy who does all of the introductions introduced him, and the entire audience erupted in applause,” Barbara said. “All of the band members were gobsmacked. They didn’t know what it was about at first, but it made it so much more meaningful for the orchestra.”
