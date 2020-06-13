Club gets together with a field trip

Anne Lambrecht brought The Villages Garden Club North’s meeting to her home.
After being away for a couple of months, several members of the club reunited Wednesday morning at the group leader’s house in the Village of Calumet Grove to tour her garden.
“I’m happy that they’re here,” Lambrecht said. “It’s nice to share your hobby and the things that you love.”
Every June, before the group takes a break for the summer, a club member offers to show off their garden to the other members. For this year’s tour, Lambrecht took the spot.
Lambrecht estimates she has thousands of different plants in her large garden, set on a cul-de-sac lot.
“I’m a plant collector,” she said.
To get to the backyard, club members, many of whom were wearing masks, walked along a stone path by the left side of the house, where some of the stones featured etchings of insects. Butterflies fluttered from flower to flower.
During the time, Lambrecht fielded questions from members about what type of plant or flower was growing in a particular spot. Several were interested in the rain lilies.
“They’re so cute,” Lambrecht said of the flowers. “They only come out when it rains.”
Lambrecht placed several potted plants at the end of her driveway for members to take home and plant. Barb Sinclair picked up a few plants to add to her growing garden, including pineapple sage, passion vine, hibiscus, purple sage and a snake plant.
“I like to see (the plants) grow,” she said. “It’s like watching a baby grow up.”
Kathy Pearce and her sister, Barb Sinclair, both of the Village of Silver Lake, have seen Lambrecht’s garden on several other occasions.
“It’s very lush, like a jungle paradise,” Sinclair said. “It’s more than you would expect to find in a backyard.”
“She’s done a wonderful job,” Pearce said. “I don’t have a garden. This is my wish garden.”
Sinclair’s garden has different plants, including irises and hibiscus.
“We love butterflies and bees,” Pearce said.
Terri Neff, who has been with the Garden Club for about five years, also has visited Lambrecht’s garden before.
“It’s always a treat,” said Neff, of the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. “It feels good to be around plant people.”
If she sees a plant she likes, Neff will ask Lambrecht about it.
“I find out how big they grow,” Neff said. At her own home, Neff has been developing a butterfly garden, adding native plants to the lineup. The past couple of months have given her a bit more time to work on the garden.
“It’s the best it ever has been,” Neff said. “You can only clean the house so much.”
