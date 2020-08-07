Clown Alley 179’s golf cart parades were short trips around two squares Tuesday, but they went a long way to bringing some cheers to the young and young at heart. After about six months away from being clowns, the resident group gathered about 30 members to participate in the parade, which served as a way of celebrating International Clown Week. “It was wonderful,” said Joe Federico, president of Clown Alley 179. “Just to get people to some part of normalcy and put smiles on their faces, it was worth all the traveling we had to do.” The clown caravan of about 25 carts started at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square on Tuesday night, then headed up Morse Boulevard to Spanish Springs Town Square. Federico said the clouds threatened to bring rain, but it blew past, allowing the parades to take place.
“The enthusiasm was contagious, from the clowns to the people on the square, to the people honking on the road,” Marjean Goulet said. “It was a very exciting day.”
Some of the spouses drove the carts, allowing the clowns to focus on being silly for the onlookers, which included using props like bubble-makers or clappers.
The clowns received honks from people who had parked, waiting for the clowns to arrive. Those gathered at nearby restaurants cheered on the clowns as well.
John Goulet, also known as Kappy, and his wife, Marjean Goulet, or Scrappy,took the lead in figuring out the logistics of the parade route. The two served in the Army.
“We were the clowns in charge,” said Marjean, of the Village of Virginia Trace.
“That’s kind of an oxymoron,” added John.
On occasions where traffic needed to be stopped to let the golf carts pass, John became the traffic cop, using a loud whistle to get the cars’ attention.
He also wore a sign that said “Please Wait.” When he flipped up his jacket tail, another sign read, “For Clowns.”
“They all laughed and smiled,” John said. “I’m the big 6-foot-3 guy directing traffic. It was a hit.”
The genesis for the parade came up during Clown Alley’s last business meeting a couple of weeks ago.
“We all ran with it,” said Federico, of the Village of Collier. “We thought it was a great idea.”
Federico, whose clown name is Expresso, felt that since the members would be in full clown makeup, they didn’t want to put on masks. But they kept their distance.
“We figured we’d stay in the carts and let people know we’re out there and ready to do what they need,” Federico said.
In previous parades, members of Clown Alley usually marched with a few golf carts. Tuesday’s event was the first time they were part of a golf cart parade.
The Goulets let The Villages Entertainment know about the clowns’ parade. They also contacted law enforcement in Sumter County and Lady Lake to let them know about the route the clowns would take, and if there were any problems to call the Goulets.
“They laughed and thought it was fabulous,” John said.
For the members, putting on the clown makeup for the first time since March was like seeing an old friend again.
“Once you develop your character and you develop your face, it’s simple,” Federico said.
Federico hopes that the group can do another golf cart parade, but this time for some of the assisted living facilities in the area.
“(Doing these parades) wiped away the anxieties, knowing we could get back out there,” Federico said.
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
